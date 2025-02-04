"Just take your shirt off," – Max Homa offers hilarious golf advice to $30M-worth retired NFL star

Former NFL star Ryan Fitzpatrick asked Max Homa for golf advice while giving a hilarious description of himself. The golfer played along and shared a sarcastic response.

Max Homa is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and was last seen competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a former professional football quarterback who played in the NFL for 17 seasons.

On Friday, January 31, the $30 million star took to X to ask Homa for golf advice.

"Hey Max Homa, what advice would you give to a 40+ year old male who a lot of people are saying has an ideal, Greek god like physique but a not so ideal golf swing that will be playing in front of a gallery next Wednesday?" Fitzpatrick wrote.

The six-time PGA Tour star had an interesting piece of advice for Fitzpatrick.

"Just take ur shirt off. Divert the attention and play to ur strengths," Homa replied.

When will Max Homa compete next?

Max Homa lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (ImageSource: Imagn)

Max Homa will next compete at the WM Phoenix Open, scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 6, to Sunday, February 9, at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Homa has played three events this season but has failed to make an impact so far. He hasn't made a top-25 finish and also withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 77 in Round 1. Last week, he competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he tied for 53rd.

Homa is looking for his first PGA Tour win in two years and his first professional win since November 2023. Last year, he played 22 events and missed just four cuts, but could only manage three top-ten finishes. He tied for third at the Masters Tournament, his personal best in the majors so far.

Here's a look at Homa's 2024 season:

The Sentry: T14

Farmers Insurance Open: T13

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: T16

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T8

THE PLAYERS Championship: T64

Valero Texas Open: T25

Masters Tournament: T3

RBC Heritage: T55

Wells Fargo Championship: T8

PGA Championship: T35

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T22

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: T61

Genesis Scottish Open: T70

The Open Championship: T43

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 70

BMW Championship: T33

Procore Championship: CUT

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T27

