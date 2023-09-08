“Just wait until you’re forced to do one of these for Aramco.” - Golf fans offer playful critique of Xander Schauffele's latest promo video 

Xander Schauffele recently had a not-so-glamorous moment on X (formerly known as Twitter). Doing a promo for DraftKings, Schauffele took to the social media platforms to talk about the new upcoming PGA Tour tournaments that will be taking place on DraftKings.

Xander Schauffele was reading out the promo, and it was just a little bit awkward. The effort he put into the video was rather sub-par. The content was clearly given to him by the sponsors, and there was only so much he could do. However, he was still lightly roasted by the golf community for the delivery of the content.

"Just wait until you’re forced to do one of these for Aramco."

"Blink twice if you need rescued."

Xander Schauffele's latest promo video prompts hilarous response

Schauffle's video looked like someone forced him to take it. He spoke incredibly fast, without any interest and any effort. He said during his promo video:

"The golf season is hitting up and I'm back again with my partners at DraftKings to let you know on how to get in on all the action with Reignmakers PGA Tour. Build your ultimate golf franchise with digital player cards and set your line up to compete in a no fee fantasy contest each tournament of the season for your share of huge cash prizes and more."

"From a classic showdown contest to match play cut event based contests, there is no shortage of ways to get in on the action. Head over to Draft Kings marketplace to build your line up and get in the game today."

Schauffele definitely succeeded at making people talk about the video, but not necessarily for the right reasons. It is standard for golfers to have several sponsors and partners, as well as to do promos for them. However, this promo was particularly poorly executed, with both Draftskings and Xander Schauffele catching flak for it.

Other than Draftkings, Schauffele is sponsored by Adidas, Callaway and an insurance company, Aon. He also has a multi-year contract with Hyland. Needless to say, he has experienced the better part of many sponsorships, and this was not his shining moment.