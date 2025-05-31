Justin Rose admits he’s ‘quite possibly’ still feeling the Masters hangover: "Definitely there is stuff to process there"

Justin Rose recently admitted that he might still be facing the "Masters hangover" as he tries to regain form on the PGA Tour. The English player lost against Rory McIlroy in the playoffs at the Augusta National earlier this year.

Ad

The 44-year-old is currently competing at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. He had an underwhelming start at the tournament, scoring 6-over 78 in the first round, with three birdies against four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey.

However, he made a complete turnaround in the second round, where he posted a score of 6-under 66. He made six birdies, an eagle against two bogeys. He successfully made the cut and is tied for 12th. In the post-round press conference, he was asked if he was still feeling a "Masters hangover." Here's what he said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"Not consciously. Quite possibly. I think definitely there is stuff to process there for sure, and I think obviously, a lot of people want to keep talking to you about it, so it's hard to put it a hundred percent behind you all the time."

Justin Rose said that following a couple of weeks off after the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, his rhythm has suffered. He missed a cut at the PGA Championship and withdrew after second round at the Truist Championship.

Ad

"I had two weeks off after Hilton Head and felt like I did a little bit of work, but not a ton of work, and I felt like there was a little bit of slippage in that period of time, yeah. So definitely felt like it took a week, well, it's probably taking me a little bit of time just to really kind of find that form again, I suppose," he added.

Ad

He also pointed out that travel between the United States and his home in England has also complicated his game, as he had tried to change the way he approached his weeks off at home this year.

Justin Rose will tee off at 1:48 p.m. ET along side Harris English in the third round of the Memorial tournament on Saturday, May 31.

A look at Justin Rose's performance in 2025

Justin Rose has had a mixed 2025 season so far. In 10 starts, he has made six cuts and registered three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish. He is positioned 20th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Ad

At the 2025 Masters, he lost to Rory McIlroy on the first extra playoff hole. His other notable performances include a T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T8 at Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Let's take a look at Justin Rose's performances in the 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments:

Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut (149, +5)

: Missed Cut (149, +5) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T3 (270, -18)

: T3 (270, -18) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (149, +5)

: Missed Cut (149, +5) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T8 (283, -5)

: T8 (283, -5) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (144, E)

: Missed Cut (144, E) Valero Texas Open : T47 (291, +3)

: T47 (291, +3) Masters Tournament : 2-y (277, -11)

: 2-y (277, -11) RBC Heritage : T42 (279, -5)

: T42 (279, -5) Truist Championship : Withdrawn (147, +7)

: Withdrawn (147, +7) PGA Championship : Missed Cut (151, +9)

: Missed Cut (151, +9) the Memorial Tournament: T12 (144, E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More