Justin Rose attends Wimbledon while ‘still recovering from those 36 holes’ at The Open Qualifying

Justin Rose attended day three of Wimbledon 2024 on Wednesday, July 3. The former golf World No.1 was spotted with his wife Kate in Centre Court's Royal Box.

Rose later took to X to share a picture of the two at the Major. He captioned the post:

"One of my favourite days of the year @Wimbledon."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Justin Rose is a regular at the All England Club, visiting the venue every year. He is a friend of Andy Murray and even asked him to carry his bag in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Rose, 43 further wrote in his X post:

"My body is still recovering from those 36 holes yesterday!! Thank you again for all the support #Team"

Justin Rose qualified for the 2024 Open Championship after a final qualifying event at Burnham and Berrow in Somerset. He scored 8-under par and tied for the first position with amateur Dominic Clemons. LIV Golf star Abraham Ancer also qualified for the event from Burnham and Berrow.

The Championship will be held at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland from July 18 to 21.

Justin Rose believes he can still win The Open

Justin Rose made his debut at The Open in 1998 as an amateur and finished T4. He will be appearing in the tournament for the 21st time this year and believes that he can still win the Major. After qualifying for the 2024 tournament, he said (via Mirror):

“We took it seriously. I want to be at The Open; I still believe I can win The Open so it was an important day to get through for me."

Talking about his final qualifying event, he said:

"It's been a couple of added bonus rounds now I’m through. You don’t want to do this day, it's a hard day and with only four spots you have to play well no matter how good of a player you are."

Justin Rose has had eight top-25 finishes at The Open, including in 2015 and 2018 when he finished T6 and T2, respectively. Let's take a look at Justin Rose's performance at the fourth and final Major of the year on the PGA Tour:

1998: T4LA

T4LA 1999: CUT

CUT 2001: T30

T30 2002: T22

T22 2003: CUT

CUT 2007: T12

T12 2008: T70

T70 2009: T13

T13 2010: CUT

CUT 2011: T44

T44 2012: CUT

CUT 2013: CUT

CUT 2014: T23

T23 2015: T6

T6 2016: T22

T22 2017: T54

T54 2018: T2

T2 2019: T20

T20 2021: T46

T46 2023: CUT

Justin Rose has had an average 2024 season so far. He has only two top-11 finishes this year - T6 at the Valhalla Golf Club in the PGA Championship and T11 at At&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM. Let's take a look at his performances in 2024 so far:

The Sentry: T40 (71-69-75-61, 276, -16)

Sony Open in Hawaii: T57 (67-70-67-70, 274, -6)

Farmers Insurance Open: T56 (69-71-74-73, 287, -1)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T11 (68-71-66, 205, -11)

Cognizant Classic: T64 (69-71-73-70, 283, -1)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: Missed Cut (72-77, 149, +5)

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut (70-77, 147, +3)

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (73-78, 151, +7)

RBC Heritage: T44 (70-73-66-71, 280, -4)

Wells Fargo Championship: T52 (74-68-79-71, 292, +8)

PGA Championship: T6 (70-67-64-69, 270, -14)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T32 (70-71-66-73, 280, E)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: Missed Cut (80-73, 153, +9)

U.S. Open: Missed Cut (73-73, 146, +6)

Travelers Championship: T68 (72-75-65-69, 281, +1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback