Justin Rose eclipses Jack Nicklaus to set unique 18-hole record at the Masters 2025

Justin Rose had a splendid start at the Masters 2025 and is atop of leaderboard after the first round at Augusta National. With his score, he secured his fifth first-round lead or co-lead, surpassing Jack Nicklaus' previous record of four.

Rose posted a score of 7-under 65 in the first round, matching his 2021 opening-round personal best. He carded eight birdies and a lone bogey on the par-4 18th. He's three shots clear of Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, and Ludvig Aberg, who are tied at second with 4-under.

This is his 20th appearance at Augusta National. In the post-round press conference, Rose was asked whether leading more rounds than any player without a Masters win felt like a compliment or an insult. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"You know what, I feel like I've played well enough to win this tournament. I just feel like I don't have the jacket to prove it. I feel like, no, it's a compliment. I've obviously played a lot of good rounds of golf here. Got a lot of crystal, which is obviously always nice."

Rose mentioned that winning the Masters can often hinge on moments of "Lady Luck" as seen in his 2017 runner-up finish against Sergio Garcia. He said that to win, he keeps creating opportunities to put himself in contention.

"But I've had my luck on occasion and been a champion. But you've got to be playing the golf to keep creating those opportunities, and obviously the only way to do that is to get your name on the leaderboard. I definitely don't shy away from it," he added.

Justin Rose will tee off alongside Max Homa and J.J. Spaun in the second round of the Masters 2025 at 8:52 a.m. ET on Friday.

A look at Justin Rose's record at the Masters

Justin Rose has a solid record at the Masters. He has had 19 starts at Augusta National and has three top-5, six top-10, and 14 top-25 finishes.

His best performance came in the 2017 Masters when he finished as a runner-up, losing in the playoffs to a birdie on the first extra hole. His other notable finishes include a T5 in 2007 and seventh in 2021.

Let's take a look at Justin Rose's past performances at the Masters:

2003: T39 (297, +9)

2004: T22 (290, +2)

2007: T5 (292, +4)

2008: T36 (295, +7)

2009: T20 (286, -2)

2011: T11 (283, -5)

2012: T8 (284, -4)

2013: T25 (290, +2)

2014: T14 (289, +1)

2015: T2 (274, -14)

2016: T10 (289, +1)

2017: 2 (279, -9)

2018: T12 (282, -6)

2019: Missed cut

2020: T23 (283, -5)

2021: 7 (283, -5)

2022: Missed cut

2023: T16 (286, -2)

2024: Missed cut

