Justin Rose gets candid about his playoff round with Rory McIlroy at the Masters

Justin Rose finished runner-up for the 2025 Masters as he lost in the playoffs against Rory McIlroy. He showcased incredible skills on the final day to force a playoff, as he was seven strokes behind the lead going into the final 18 holes.

In the post-press round conference, Justin Rose talked about his experience of competing in the final round of the Masters.

"Around the middle of the round, I just kind of went into the place that you dream about going to," Rose said (via ASAP Sports). "I felt so good with my game. Felt so good with my mind. I began to sense that I was playing my way into the tournament. I was laser-focused out there."

The British golfer then revealed that he did not look at the leaderboard all day until the 18th green. He figured Rory McIlroy was right behind him on the 18th hole, and he needed to make this putt, which he eventually managed to make.

"So it's the kind of putt you dream about as a kid, and to have it and hole it, it was a special feeling. And unfortunately, the playoffs they always end so quickly. You know, that's sudden death. You don't really get an opportunity. If you're not the guy to hit the great shot or hole the great putt, it's over," he said.

"So I felt like that's the nature of sudden death. But not really anything I could have done more today," Rose added.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose finished -11 for the event and went into the playoffs, where the Northern Irish golfer carded a par while the British golfer could only manage a par.

2025 Masters leaderboard

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Masters.

1. Rory McIlroy -11

2. Justin Rose -11

3. Patrick Reed -9

4. Scottie Scheffler -8

T5. Sungjae Im -7

T5. Bryson DeChambeau -7

7. Ludvig Åberg -6

T8. Xander Schauffele -5

T8. Zach Johnson -5

T8. Jason Day -5

T8. Corey Conners -5

T12. Harris English -4

T12. Max Homa -4

T14. Bubba Watson -3

T14. Jon Rahm -3

T14. Jordan Spieth -3

T14. Tyrrell Hatton -3

T14. Matt McCarty -3

T14. Tom Hoge -3

T14. Collin Morikawa -3

T21. Hideki Matsuyama -2

T21. Davis Riley -2

T21. Tommy Fleetwood -2

T21. Daniel Berger -2

T21. Byeong Hun An -2

T21. Viktor Hovland -2

T27. Aaron Rai -1

T27. Michael Kim -1

T29. Sahith Theegala E

T29. Denny McCarthy E

T29. Joaquin Niemann E

T32. Brian Campbell +1

T32. Maverick McNealy +1

T32. Rasmus Højgaard +1

T32. Max Greyserman +1

T36. Justin Thomas +2

T36. Brian Harman +2

T36. Patrick Cantlay +2

T36. Charl Schwartzel +2

T40. Matt Fitzpatrick +3

T40. Nick Taylor +3

T42. Akshay Bhatia +4

T42. Danny Willett +4

T42. J.T. Poston +4

T42. Shane Lowry +4

T46. Wyndham Clark +5

T46. Sam Burns +5

T46. Davis Thompson +5

49. Min Woo Lee +6

50. J.J. Spaun +7

51. Nico Echavarria +8

T52. Stephan Jaeger +9

T52. Tom Kim +9

