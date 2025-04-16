Justin Rose gives sneak peek into RBC Heritage 2025 as he moves onto 'new book' after Masters loss

Justin Rose gave a sneak peek into his preparation for the RBC Heritage 2025, set to be held this week at Harbour Town Golf Links. The 44-year-old comes to the tournament fresh off a dramatic playoff at the 2025 Masters.

In a recent post on X, Rose shared pictures of the PGA TOUR Rules Committee's book for the RBC Heritage 2025. He shared detailed grid maps of Harbour Town's tight fairways and challenging greens. Unveiling his new yardage book, he wrote:

"New week…. new book!! @RBC_Heritage"

Justin Rose has odds of +6500 to win the tournament at Hilton Head Island, as per FanDuel. Even at the 2025 Masters, his odds to win were far-fetched at +11000, yet he surprised everyone with his performance.

The Englishman was at 5-under after three rounds at Augusta National. He performed spectacularly in the final 18 holes, carding 10 birdies against four bogeys. He tied for first with Rory McIlroy at 11-under after 72 holes. In the playoffs on the par-4 18th hole, he lost with a birdie, finishing as a runner-up for the third time at the Masters.

After his heartbreak, Rose said that embracing heartache was part of chasing big victories, via ASAP Sports:

"What do you choose to dwell on, you know what I mean? There's no point in being too despondent about it and you look at all the good stuff that got me into this situation. You can't skip through a career without a little bit of heartache. It's not going to happen. If you're willing to lift the big championships, you've to put yourself on the line. You have to risk feeling this way to get the reverse. It's all, it nets out."

In the 2015 Masters, Justin Rose lost by four strokes to Jordan Spieth, whereas in 2017, he lost in the playoffs against Sergio Garcia. He'll tee off alongside Min Woo Lee at the RBC Heritage with rounds 1 and 2 tee times set at 1:50 p.m. ET and 10:40 a.m. ET, respectively.

A look at Justin Rose's performance in 2025

Justin Rose has had a mix of highs and lows in the 2025 PGA Tour season so far. In seven starts, he has three top-10 finishes but also three missed cuts. He is positioned ninth in the FedEx Cup standings.

Rose's best outings include his runner-up performance at the Augusta National last week. His other notable performances include a T3 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Let's take a look at Justin Rose's performance in the 2025 season on PGA Tour:

Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut (149, +5)

: Missed Cut (149, +5) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T3 (270, -18)

: T3 (270, -18) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (149, +5)

: Missed Cut (149, +5) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T8 (283, -5)

: T8 (283, -5) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (144, E)

: Missed Cut (144, E) Valero Texas Open : T47 (291, +3)

: T47 (291, +3) Masters Tournament: 2-y (277, -11)

