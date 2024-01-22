Justin Rose joins forces with Alex Ohanians’s Los Angeles Golf Club expanding star-studded lineup ft. Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) continues to be the most ready-to-compete team on the TGL circuit as they have officially added Justin Rose to their roster. The team helmed by Alex Ohanian and Serena Williams has already added three professionals to their roster ahead of the virtual golf league's beginning.

Justin Rose is the World No. 43 golfer right now. He's also a Major winner, having captured the US Open crown in 2013. Rose has taken home 11 trophies on the PGA Tour in his illustrious career. Now, he'll look to bring his winning ways over to TGL when it officially takes off.

LA Golf Club adds Justin Rose to star-studded team in players and owners

Not only does TGL have a star-studded roster with Justin Rose and others, but their ownership group is pretty talented as well. Ohanian and Williams are quite famous in their own right. TGL CEO Mike McCarley said via CBS Sports:

"We're honored to welcome Alexis, Serena, and Venus as one of TGL's original six team ownership groups. Through his ownership of Angel City FC, Alexis has established himself as a trailblazer in the Southern California professional sports scene. In a very short period of time, Angel City has both planted strong roots in the community and built tremendous value."

He went on to praise Ohanian's deep passion for the projects he works on, as well as his "innovative thinking, strategic prowess, and demonstrated success." They believe this will pay massive dividends for TGL, which is perhaps already seeing that come to fruition.

Nevertheless, Justin Rose officially joins LAGC alongside Collin Morikawa and Sahith Thageela. The TGL roster as a whole has so many talented golfers, and Los Angeles is busy trying to add plenty to its roster to make sure they have the best shot at competing.

Tiger Woods' new league was supposed to begin this year, but an infrastructure issue has pushed their official opening back by about a year. Around this time in 2025, the full TGL experience should be up and running.