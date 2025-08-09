Justin Rose jokes about reason for his and Tommy Fleetwood's brilliant performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025

  • home icon
By Rinal Chavda
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:56 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Image via Imagn

Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood had a standout second round at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, part of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs at TPC Southwind. The English duo delivered consistent scoring to stay near the top of the leaderboard, with Fleetwood reaching -13 and Rose following at -10. Their strong form kept them firmly in contention ahead of the weekend rounds.

Following the day’s play, Rose shared a playful update on X with his countryman. Posting two side-by-side photos, he wrote,

“Last week v This week!! Must have been the 🇵🇹🍷 @TommyFleetwood1 😉”.
The first photo showed them in casual summer wear and sunglasses, appearing relaxed outdoors, while the second was from the 2025 Team Cup, with both dressed in matching striped shirts and caps, and smiling.

Fleetwood held a three-shot lead over Justin Rose after shooting a 64 in the second round. He made four birdies in a row from the 13th hole and another run of three in a row starting at the second. His only slip came on the 18th, where his drive found a bunker and led to a bogey.

Justin Rose, who is chasing a spot on the Ryder Cup team and sits two places outside automatic qualification, finished his second round early on Saturday with a 66. A late birdie moved Rose to 10-under and into second place on his own.

Fleetwood is still searching for his first PGA Tour win after 161 starts, having finished runner-up six times. With that, let's look at Rose and Fleetwood's second-round performance in detail.

How did Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood perform in the second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Rose and Fleetwood are will look to contend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and have started their round on moving day. With that, here's a look at both these players' hole-by-hole second-round performance:

Justin Rose

  • Hole 1 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5): 5
  • Hole 4 (par 3): 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4): 5
  • Hole 6 (par 4): 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4): 3
  • Hole 8 (par 3): 2
  • Hole 9 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4): 3
  • Hole 11 (par 3): 2
  • Hole 12 (par 4): 5
  • Hole 13 (par 4): 5
  • Hole 14 (par 3): 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 16 (par 5): 4
  • Hole 17 (par 4): 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4): 4

Total score: 66

Tommy Fleetwood

  • Hole 1 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4): 3
  • Hole 3 (par 5): 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3): 2
  • Hole 5 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3): 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 11 (par 3): 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4): 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3): 2
  • Hole 15 (par 4): 3
  • Hole 16 (par 5): 4
  • Hole 17 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4): 5

Total score: 64

