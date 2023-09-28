Justin Rose is a vital part of team Europe for the upcoming Ryder Cup and will prove to be a huge catalyst due to his experience. The English professional golfer has won numerous titles and was even ranked number 1 in the world at one point.

A caddie's job is essential to a golfer's success as they work in the background behind all the fame. Although professional golfers keep changing their caddies on occasion, there are some partnerships that are known for their huge success. Justin Rose and Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher had a similar relationship with each other, the duo were inseperable for 11 years. During that time, Rose won the US Open and an Olympic title making him number 1 in the world.

Interestingly, Fulcher has also accompanied Rose for all his five Ryder Cup apperances and will be by his side at the Marco Simone in Rome. Their best Ryder Cup memory was during the Miracle of Medinah in 2012 when Justin Rose defeated Phil Mickelson to announce a legendary comeback.

Sadly, the pair parted ways four years ago as Mark Fulcher had to undergo a heart surgery. The veteran has now recovered completely and will be alongside Rose to pull off another miracle, this time in the city of Rome.

Justin Rose will serve as a true mentor to team Europe's four rookies

Team Europe captain Luke Donald has decided to go for a different approach this year by not taking veterans of the game and instead invited four new rookies to join the team. Consequently, this makes Justin Rose the most experienced player on the course and also the oldest.

The 43-year-old wants to be a good mentor to all the young rookies and has established an 'open-door policy' for all their essential needs.

“If I just make them feel comfortable enough that they want to ask a question,” he said.

Rose added via Sportstar:

"Let’s hear it and I’ll do my best to give some type of perspective.”

Captain Luke Donald chose Justin Rose as his captain's pick so that the young team can be mentored under a true veteran of the game. Rose has several accomplishments to his name and most importantly, he has played previously in five Ryder Cups and won several of them while scoring major points.