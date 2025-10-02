Justin Rose makes big statement on the 2027 Ryder Cup just days after European triumph

Justin Rose made a big statement about the upcoming edition of the Ryder Cup after Team Europe won this year’s biennial tournament. At the Bethpage Black Course, Team Europe, led by Luke Donald, had an impressive outing and retained the title by two points.Rose had an amazing week. On Wednesday, he shared a post on his Instagram account with her memorable moments on the greens in New York. In the caption, he expressed hope of playing in the biennial tournament again in 2027, when it will return to European soil.&quot;Badge and the boys! 💙💛 Last post on the @therydercup for this year… All focus starts today on making @theadaremanor 2027!! &quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJustin Rose secured his spot in this year’s edition through automatic qualification. He enjoyed an exceptional season on the PGA Tour, where he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship and qualified for the biennial tournament alongside Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton.The remaining six players selected by Donald were Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, and Viktor Hovland.Justin Rose opens up about his putting at Ryder Cup 2025Justin Rose made headlines at the Ryder Cup for his impressive outing. In the post-round press conference, held on Sunday, September 28, he opened up about his performance and said, per ASAP Sports:&quot;Today, if I'm honest, I felt like I didn't putt as well, but you kind of live and die by the putter in match play for sure, and there's always momentum swings with the putter. You make a long one, you steal something, you miss a short one, you gift something. There's a lot of pressure on the putter.&quot;The putter is a huge key, and obviously the way the golf course was set up this week, as well, the putter was a very, very key club in the bag. Obviously, yeah, it worked beautifully for me most of the week, and I would say today I would probably rue it a little bit if I'm honest. Yeah, you live and die by it,&quot; he added.Justin Rose played in the foursome matchup on Friday with Tommy Fleetwood, and they won by 1UP against Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau. The duo again returned to play on Saturday in foursomes and defeated Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler 3 &amp; 2. However, he lost in the Sunday singles to Cameron Young.Earlier this year, Rose closely missed winning the Masters, as he lost to Rory McIlroy in a playoff. He tied for third at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and recorded a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. This year marked his seventh appearance at the Ryder Cup, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold for him in 2027.