Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and 5 golfers in strong position to win Masters 2025 after Day 1

The Masters 2025 had a grand start on Thursday as Justin Rose stole the show at Augusta National. The Englishman carded a 7-under 65 for a three-shot lead Thursday in the first major of the year, matching his personal best at the prestigious course.

The 44-year-old’s round stood out as he became the sixth-ever player in the competition's long history to have at least a share of the lead after any round at Augusta National for the eighth time. Rose recorded three straight birdies and went on to add three more around the turn, snatching the lead.

Interestingly, the 2013 US Open winner was headed for a 10-shot over the field average at one point. However, a wayward tee shot landed in the trees, letting him only bogey at the final hole. Despite this, the 11-time PGA Tour winner is on track to break Jack Nicklaus’ unique record as the only player to at least share the 18-hole lead at five Masters outings.

While Rose rushed to the lead, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler held his ground to stay in the competition. The World No.1 golfer carded a bogey-free round of 68 to settle T2 behind the leader. He is currently chasing a third Masters green jacket in four years. It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer came into the competition winless, on the back of a T2 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Scheffler made two long birdie putts in round one. However, his day was highlighted by the saves from bunkers on an Augusta National course that caught several players off guard. It is also noteworthy that the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year, who missed the 2025 season-opener due to injury, skipped the Valero Texas Open to prepare for the Masters. The 13-time PGA Tour winner remains a safe bet for the competition.

Other golfers who could win the Masters 2025 after Round 1

Scheffler shared T2 with Corey Conners of Canada and Ludvig Aberg of Sweden. The Canadian golfer birdied his last two holes to match Scheffler’s 68 while the Swede, who finished runner-up in the competition last year in his Masters debut, raced to join them.

Meanwhile, US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and his LIV Golf rival Tyrrell Hatton shared T5 after carding 69. DeChambeau’s seven birdies on Thursday:

Here are the top contenders at the end of Day 1:

1. Justin Rose -7

T2. Corey Conners -4

T2. Scottie Scheffler -4

T2. Ludvig Aberg -4

T5. Tyrell Hatton -3

T5. Bryson DeChambeau -3

Aaron Rai, Harris English, Jason Day and Akshay Bhatia shared T7 at the end of Masters Day 1, while 16 players including Cam Smith, Patrick Reed, Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland, Bubba Watson and Fred Couples shared T11. It’ll be interesting to see how the leaders fare at the end of Day 2 of the Augusta contest.

