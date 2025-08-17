Justin Rose had a special guest to watch him play at the 2025 BMW Championship. Rose is playing at the BMW Championship this week, and it is the second leg of the FedEx Cup series. Rose’s son, Leo Rose, came to surprise his father at the event.A post was shared on the PGA Tour's Instagram page about Justin Rose's family attending the tournament. Currently, Rose has finished playing three rounds of the event and is heading towards the last round on Sunday. The caption of the post read, A special week for Team Rose 🌹 Leo Rose flew across the pond to watch his dad compete in the FedExCup Playoffs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter three rounds of the tournament, Justin Rose finished at T29 at the BMW Championship. He fired 71 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the second round, he shot 70 with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. The last round saw 71 with one birdie.What did Justin Rose say after triumphing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship? Justin Rose triumphed at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was the first leg of the FedEx Cup series. Rose won at the TPC Southwind and joined the press conference to discuss his playing experience at the event. He shared:“That was an amazing last 90 minutes really. Seemed to be the way it got this week. When I got myself a few back, something good would happen. Never stopped believing. The 6-iron I hit into 14 was a clutch shot; back right pin, had to hit the perfect golf shot in there. That set up the birdie that I needed just to give myself a chance. Played unbelievable golf coming down the stretch. I had so much fun with it.”He continued, “18 was playing perfectly for me today. If I pulled it, I carried it, if I held it up -- I hit a couple good putts in regulation and in the first playoff hole as well. Obviously J.J. dropped a bomb on me, I topped him. It was a lot of fun today. That's why I practice. That's why I play. I've been saying for some time now, obviously Augusta, when I bring my best, I know I'm good enough to play and to compete, and to now win against the best players in the world. Very gratifying day for me and a lot of hard work coming to fruition.”Justin Rose won the tournament against J.J. Spaun in a playoff by scoring 16 under in total. He fired 64 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The next round saw 66, and the third round saw 67 with seven and six birdies, respectively. The last round saw 67 with one birdie on the front nine and five on the back nine.