Justin Rose spotted with King Charles of United Kingdom & Prince William, taking the golf world by storm with his outfit

Justin Rose might be one of the most famous athletes in the world, especially in golf. However, on Wednesday (June 18) afternoon, Rose was with a group of people he paled in comparison to.

Rose is a candidate to play in the Ryder Cup. He went to a playoff at the Masters, and he is currently the 23rd-ranked golfer in the world. He's just not King Charles and Prince William, two mega celebrities he was spotted with.

The two monarchs were with Rose at the Royal Ascot today, and Rose had on a gray suit with a vest and a flowered tie. He topped it all off literally with a top hat that got the attention of fans online.

"That top hat suits you Justin Rose. Hope you picked a winner today!" one said.

"Got a huge cheer in the parade ring!" one exclaimed.

"Well he rose to the occasion, pun," another joked.

The Royal Ascot is a horse race, an event that typically invites fancy outfits like the one Rose is wearing. Fans seemed to get a kick out of it as it's not what the golfer typically wears, but it fit right in with the parade and the event.

Justin Rose reveals why he declined LIV offer

It's been a while since a big name in golf has defected to LIV Golf. Jon Rahm in January of 2024 was arguably the last one. The tour tried to get Justin Rose recently, but he turned them down.

Justin Rose declined LIV (Image via Imagn)

He said his Major performance was a big reason he declined the "absurd" offer via The Mirror:

“That was a primary factor and, hey, it’s almost paid off."

Justin Rose famously came up short in a playoff to Rory McIlroy at the Masters in 2025, but he also fell two strokes shy of winning the Open Championship last year to Xander Schauffele. Before the PGA Championship, Rose commented on his good form as a justification for turning LIV down.

He has come close before, and he wants to continue coming close and perhaps winning these events. Rose doesn't believe competing on LIV will keep his game in good enough shape to do so.

He added:

“I’ve finished runner-up in the last two majors, and would I have even been playing if I’d switched across? Who knows? I have no regrets.”

The golfer is likely going to play in the Ryder Cup this year, another thing that would be harder for him to do if he had defected to LIV. No LIV player is in the top six in qualifying other than Tyrrell Hatton, who faces an uphill battle to hold his spot.

