Justin Rose wins 2023 Nicklaus-Jacklin award post his exceptional performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Justin Rose has been awarded the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award, presented by Aon, for his exceptional performance in the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

Rose did quite well in his sixth appearance at the Ryder Cup, earning 1.5 points in three matches. He lost the singles match but won one and halved another four-ball match.

Andy Weitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Aon, was quoted as saying via the Ryder Cup:

"This event represents the best of golf, and this Award represents the best of the Ryder Cup.

"As its presenting partner, we are proud to honour Justin as the recipient of this year’s Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. His display of character and skill throughout an intense match embodied the spirit of this event."

The 43-year-old Englishman said that it was a huge compliment to win this award. He added that the Ryder Cup piqued players to the limit due to the passion in it. He said, as per Ryder Cup:

"You have to find that line and get close to it, but always stay on the right side and be respectful towards your opponent. The Americans played their heart out today and deserve a lot of respect."

"Novak Djokovic gave the team some advice earlier this week and really emphasised how you need to embrace a pressurised situation and use it as inspiration."

Rose cited the example of the crucial putt on the 18th hole in his Friday fourball match, which helped halve the point. He said that he tried to embrace the moment during that putt as he didn't want to spoil the great start by the hosts:

"My immediate reaction was to embrace my teammates who had all performed so well as a group.

“The Ryder Cup is all about teamwork and I managed to put together a strong partnership with Bob. I made some putts at the right time on the first two days that made me look heroic, but he chipped away constantly and made a big contribution just when we needed to keep the momentum going."

The award is named after two greats, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin, who clashed in the first tie at the Ryder Cup in 1969. The Nicklaus-Jacklin Award is given to the player who represents the real spirit of the biennial event.

Rose is the third player to win this award, after Dustin Johnson of Team US and Sergio Garcia of Team Europe won it in 2021.

How has Justin Rose performed in the 2022–23 season?

Here's a look at Justin Rose's performance in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T9

The RSM Classic: T29

The American Express: T26

Farmers Insurance Open: T18

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: T6

Valspar Championship: T36

Masters Tournament: T16

RBC Heritage: T25

PGA Championship: T9

Charles Schwab Challenge: T12

RBC Canadian Open: 8

U.S. Open: CUT

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T20

BMW Championship: T22

Ryder Cup: 1