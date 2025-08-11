Justin Rose WITB: 2025 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship winner's bag explored

Justin Rose claimed the FedEx St. Jude Championship after defeating J.J. Spaun in the third playoff hole. He claimed his first win in nearly 30 months and his eleventh overall on the PGA Tour.

Rose entered the final round with a stroke deficit, but a final-round 67 helped him finish at 16-under. The highlight of his round was four straight birdies that helped him force a playoff against J.J. Spaun. After tying on the first two playoff holes, he birdied the third to claim the first event of the FedEx Cup.

Here's a look at the equipment Justin Rose used to win the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship 2025:

Driver:

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

Shaft:

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

Mini driver:

TaylorMade R7 Quad (13 degrees)

Shaft:

Mitsubishi Diamana WB

5-wood:

TaylorMade M6 (17 degrees)

Shaft:

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

Irons:

Titleist 620 CB (4-6),

Miura MC-502 (7-PW)

Shafts:

KBS C-Taper 125 S+

Wedges:

Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-08F, 56-08M),

Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K)

Shafts:

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400

Putter:

Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype

Grip:

SuperStroke Zenergy Claw 1.0

Grips:

Lamkin JR Rel

Ball:

2025 Titleist Pro V1x

How much prize money did Justin Rose take home after the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 win?

The purse size of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship was $20 million, and Justin Rose bagged $3.6 million as the winner's share. J.J. Spaun received $2.16 million for his runner-up finish, while Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler took $1.16 million each for their T3 finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship's $20 million purse (top 28 and ties):

WIN. Justin Rose (-16): $3.6 million

2. J.J. Spaun (-16): $2.16 million

T3. Tommy Fleetwood (-15): $1.16 million

T3. Scottie Scheffler (-15): $1.16 million

5. Cameron Young (-11): $800,000

T6. Rickie Fowler (-10): $670,000

T6. Akshay Bhatia (-10): $670,000

T6. Andrew Novak (-10): $670,000

T9. Ludvig Åberg (-9): $500,000

T9. Patrick Cantlay (-9): $500,000

T9. Kurt Kitayama (-9): $500,000

T9. Chris Kirk (-9): $500,000

T9. Ben Griffin (-9): $500,000

T14. Si Woo Kim (-8): $360,000

T14. Bud Cauley (-8): $360,000

T14. Jhonattan Vegas (-8): $360,000

T17. Hideki Matsuyama (-7): $280,000

T17. Russell Henley (-7): $280,000

T17. Sepp Straka (-7): $280,000

T17. Sungjae Im (-7): $280,000

T17. Jacob Bridgeman (-7): $280,000

T22. Brian Harman (-6): $185,666

T22. Aaron Rai (-6): $185,666

T22. Harry Hall (-6): $185,666

T22. J.T. Poston (-6): $185,666

T22. Xander Schauffele (-6): $185,666

T22. Collin Morikawa (-6): $185,666

T28. Justin Thomas (-5): $139,000

T28. Sam Burns (-5): $139,000

T28. Maverick McNealy (-5): $139,000

T28. Taylor Pendrith (-5): $139,000

