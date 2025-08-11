  • home icon
Justin Rose WITB: 2025 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship winner's bag explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 11, 2025 02:14 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
Justin Rose wins the 2025 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Rose claimed the FedEx St. Jude Championship after defeating J.J. Spaun in the third playoff hole. He claimed his first win in nearly 30 months and his eleventh overall on the PGA Tour.

Rose entered the final round with a stroke deficit, but a final-round 67 helped him finish at 16-under. The highlight of his round was four straight birdies that helped him force a playoff against J.J. Spaun. After tying on the first two playoff holes, he birdied the third to claim the first event of the FedEx Cup.

Here's a look at the equipment Justin Rose used to win the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship 2025:

Driver:

  • Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

Shaft:

  • Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

Mini driver:

  • TaylorMade R7 Quad (13 degrees)

Shaft:

  • Mitsubishi Diamana WB

5-wood:

  • TaylorMade M6 (17 degrees)

Shaft:

  • Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

Irons:

  • Titleist 620 CB (4-6),
  • Miura MC-502 (7-PW)

Shafts:

  • KBS C-Taper 125 S+

Wedges:

  • Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-08F, 56-08M),
  • Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K)

Shafts:

  • True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400

Putter:

  • Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype
Grip:

  • SuperStroke Zenergy Claw 1.0

Grips:

  • Lamkin JR Rel

Ball:

  • 2025 Titleist Pro V1x

How much prize money did Justin Rose take home after the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 win?

The purse size of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship was $20 million, and Justin Rose bagged $3.6 million as the winner's share. J.J. Spaun received $2.16 million for his runner-up finish, while Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler took $1.16 million each for their T3 finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship's $20 million purse (top 28 and ties):

  • WIN. Justin Rose (-16): $3.6 million
  • 2. J.J. Spaun (-16): $2.16 million
  • T3. Tommy Fleetwood (-15): $1.16 million
  • T3. Scottie Scheffler (-15): $1.16 million
  • 5. Cameron Young (-11): $800,000
  • T6. Rickie Fowler (-10): $670,000
  • T6. Akshay Bhatia (-10): $670,000
  • T6. Andrew Novak (-10): $670,000
  • T9. Ludvig Åberg (-9): $500,000
  • T9. Patrick Cantlay (-9): $500,000
  • T9. Kurt Kitayama (-9): $500,000
  • T9. Chris Kirk (-9): $500,000
  • T9. Ben Griffin (-9): $500,000
  • T14. Si Woo Kim (-8): $360,000
  • T14. Bud Cauley (-8): $360,000
  • T14. Jhonattan Vegas (-8): $360,000
  • T17. Hideki Matsuyama (-7): $280,000
  • T17. Russell Henley (-7): $280,000
  • T17. Sepp Straka (-7): $280,000
  • T17. Sungjae Im (-7): $280,000
  • T17. Jacob Bridgeman (-7): $280,000
  • T22. Brian Harman (-6): $185,666
  • T22. Aaron Rai (-6): $185,666
  • T22. Harry Hall (-6): $185,666
  • T22. J.T. Poston (-6): $185,666
  • T22. Xander Schauffele (-6): $185,666
  • T22. Collin Morikawa (-6): $185,666
  • T28. Justin Thomas (-5): $139,000
  • T28. Sam Burns (-5): $139,000
  • T28. Maverick McNealy (-5): $139,000
  • T28. Taylor Pendrith (-5): $139,000
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
