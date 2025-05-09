Justin Thomas admits to ‘inhaling’ post-treatment treat more than intended

Following the career-low round of the Truist Championship, Keith Mitchell treated Justin Thomas with Philly’s famous cheesesteak. The latter said that he wanted to have only half of it, but eventually savoured it all.

Ad

On Thursday, May 8, Keith Mitchell fired a low 9-under 61 to take the first-round lead at the Truist Championship. He started steadily but picked up from the sixth hole and added 9 birdies in the remaining holes. Thomas finished five shots behind after shooting 66.

Following the opening day's play, Mitchell shared a photograph of Thomas having 'Philly Treats'. Thomas also reshared the image on his Instagram story and shared the details of how the treat went.

Ad

Trending

"I had full intentions of eating half. I didn't. I inhaled all of it," he wrote.

Image via instagram@justinthomas34

When will Justin Thomas tee off at the Truist Championship, Round 2?

Justin Thomas is paired alongside Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood for the second round of the Truist Championship. The trio will tee off from the tenth tee on Friday, May 9, at 8:11 am ET.

Ad

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Truist Championship, Round 2 (all times ET):

Hole 1

8:00 am - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

8:11 am - Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

8:22 am - Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka

8:33 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

8:44 am - Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 am - Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

9:04 am - Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:17 am - Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

9:28 am - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

9:39 am - Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

9:50 am - Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

10:01 am - Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

Ad

Hole 10

8:00 am - Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

8:11 am - Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

8:22 am - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

8:33 am - Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

8:44 am - Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

8:55 am - Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

9:06 am - Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

9:17 pm - Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

9:28 am - Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

9:39 am - Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

9:50 am - J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

10:01 am - Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More