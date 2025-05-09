Justin Thomas admits to ‘inhaling’ post-treatment treat more than intended

Following the career-low round of the Truist Championship, Keith Mitchell treated Justin Thomas with Philly’s famous cheesesteak. The latter said that he wanted to have only half of it, but eventually savoured it all.
On Thursday, May 8, Keith Mitchell fired a low 9-under 61 to take the first-round lead at the Truist Championship. He started steadily but picked up from the sixth hole and added 9 birdies in the remaining holes. Thomas finished five shots behind after shooting 66.
Following the opening day's play, Mitchell shared a photograph of Thomas having 'Philly Treats'. Thomas also reshared the image on his Instagram story and shared the details of how the treat went.
"I had full intentions of eating half. I didn't. I inhaled all of it," he wrote.
When will Justin Thomas tee off at the Truist Championship, Round 2?
Justin Thomas is paired alongside Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood for the second round of the Truist Championship. The trio will tee off from the tenth tee on Friday, May 9, at 8:11 am ET.
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Truist Championship, Round 2 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 8:00 am - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8:11 am - Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 8:22 am - Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka
- 8:33 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 8:44 am - Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:55 am - Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:04 am - Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9:17 am - Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 9:28 am - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 9:39 am - Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 9:50 am - Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 10:01 am - Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
Hole 10
- 8:00 am - Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 8:11 am - Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:22 am - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 8:33 am - Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 8:44 am - Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 8:55 am - Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
- 9:06 am - Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 9:17 pm - Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 9:28 am - Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 9:39 am - Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 9:50 am - J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:01 am - Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland