Justin Thomas beats Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson and tops the chart in first 250 starts

Justin Thomas has officially completed 250 starts on the PGA Tour, recording a career that places him among the most successful players of his generation.

According to Golf Digest, Thomas has compiled 16 victories, two major championships, 86 top-10 finishes, and has earned $66.6 million in prize money over that span. His record is particularly impressive when compared to several legends of the game.

Phil Mickelson, for example, had 21 wins through his first 250 starts but had yet to win a major championship and had earned $21.9 million. Jordan Spieth posted 13 wins, three majors, and $58.4 million in earnings, while Dustin Johnson had 20 wins, one major, and $60.1 million at the same point. Rory McIlroy led the group with 26 wins, four majors, and $87.5 million in prize money.

Thomas has also recorded 141 top-25 finishes, closely matching Jordan Spieth (142) and Dustin Johnson (136), though trailing Rory McIlroy’s 170 and Tiger Woods’ 210. In terms of consistency, he has missed 45 cuts, fewer than Phil Mickelson (51) and Ernie Els (49), but slightly more than Dustin Johnson (37) and Rory McIlroy (46).

In major championships, Thomas has registered eight top-10 finishes, a figure that places him behind Rory McIlroy (30) and Tiger Woods (30) but ahead of Dustin Johnson (16) and Phil Mickelson (17) at the same stage. Ernie Els had 27 major top-10s across his first 250 starts. Although Tiger Woods’ early-career numbers remain unmatched, with 71 wins, 14 majors, and $92.6 million earned, Thomas' career start ranks among the strongest outside of Woods.

Thomas' victory at the 2025 RBC Heritage, his first in nearly three years, moved him to No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The win earned him $3.6 million in prize money.

How has Justin Thomas' 2025 been so far?

Thomas has played 10 events so far this season:

The Sentry : T26 finish with rounds of 71, 71, 68, and 63 (19-under-par).

: T26 finish with rounds of 71, 71, 68, and 63 (19-under-par). The American Express : Runner-up with rounds of 67, 64, 68, and 66 (23-under-par).

: Runner-up with rounds of 67, 64, 68, and 66 (23-under-par). AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T48 finish with rounds of 66, 70, 74, and 71 (7-under-par).

: T48 finish with rounds of 66, 70, 74, and 71 (7-under-par). WM Phoenix Open : T6 finish.

: T6 finish. The Genesis Invitational : T9 finish at 6-under-par.

: T9 finish at 6-under-par. Arnold Palmer Invitational : T36 finish with rounds of 71, 70, 74, and 76 (3-over-par).

: T36 finish with rounds of 71, 70, 74, and 76 (3-over-par). The Players Championship : T33 finish.

: T33 finish. Valspar Championship : Runner-up with a final-round 66, finishing 10-under-par.

: Runner-up with a final-round 66, finishing 10-under-par. The Masters Tournament : T36 finish.

: T36 finish. RBC Heritage: Winner with rounds of 61, 69, 69, and 68 (17-under-par).

Thomas's 2025 season has seen two runner-up finishes and a victory, marking a strong return to form. The 31-year-old is scheduled to compete next at the Travelers Championship, taking place from June 19–22 at TPC River Highlands.

