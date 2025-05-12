Justin Thomas celebrates his mom and wife on Mother’s Day following Truist Championship runner-up finish

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 12, 2025 06:18 GMT
Following the conclusion of a great week at the Truist Championship, Justin Thomas shared his thoughts on his performance in Philadelphia. He also praised his mother and his wife, Jillian, on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, May 11, Thomas carded a 3-under 67 to finish joint runner-up at the Truist Championship. He aggregated at 14-under, just two strokes behind the lead.

After his round, Justin Thomas shared several photographs from the event on Instagram and also wrote a few lines reflecting on the week. In the same post, he also wished Mother's Day and thanked his wife Jill and mother Jani Thomas.

"Loved being in the mix again," he wrote. "Philly cricket club was such a fun track at Philadelphia Cricket Club. Plenty to build on for next week at the PGA Championship."
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there, especially my mom and to Jill! My appreciation for what you all do has gone through the roof while watching my wife become a mom to Molly. Hope it was a special day for all ❤️," he added.

"A Lot of fun," Justin Thomas reflects on his week at the Philadelphia Cricket Club

During the post-round interview, Justin Thomas reflected on his experience at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

"It was great. It was a lot of fun," he said. "The fans were obviously very into it. It was cool. Man, I don't know if you could characterize this as full blown Northeast, but it's enough for me.
"I just wish we played more tournaments up here. The golf courses are great. You get an energy in the crowd and just feels -- you know, you have a lot of buzz. I would love to see us play up in the Northeast more often," he added.
Unlike the past two seasons, the 32-year-old golfer is having a great year so far. He has played eleven events this season without missing a single cut. Moreover, he hasn't finished worse than T48 and has posted six top-10 finishes, including three runner-up results and a win. For the uninitiated, he ended his more than two-year title drought at the RBC Heritage last month.

Here's a look at Justin Thomas' performance this season:

  • The Sentry – T26
  • The American Express – 2
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T48
  • WM Phoenix Open – T6
  • The Genesis Invitational – T9
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T36
  • The Players Championship – T33
  • Valspar Championship – 2
  • Masters Tournament – T36
  • RBC Heritage – 1
  • Truist Championship – T2
bell-icon Manage notifications