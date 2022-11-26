“I admit when I’m wrong” - Justin Thomas corrects his controversial Thanksgiving dinner remark

Justin Thomas is a remarkable golfer. Three years ago, he made a controversial comment on Thanksgiving Day and recently made amends for his statement.

On November 24, 2019, Justin took to his official Twitter account to say:

"Thanksgiving dinner is overrated. If it was that good, we would eat it all the time."

He recently reshared the comment, adding that he had a new experience with Thanksgiving meals. Justin Thomas tweeted on November 24, 2022:

"I'd turn myself in for this tweet 3 years ago. I've matured and grown up, and I admit when I'm wrong. "

He went on to say:

"I'd like to tag @OldtakesExposed myself and say that I thoroughly enjoy my Thanksgiving meal. Now, if the turkey was replaced with steak. I'd love it."

His fans jumped into the comment section and shared their experiences with Thanksgiving dinners.

Justin Thomas on the golf course (image via Golf Digest)

One fan supported Justin's old tweet with facts. He said:

"The dirty little secret is that everyone eating turkey would rather have chicken. So your initial tweet was actually correct."

The director of commercial real estate, Hunter Johnson, said:

"Nope, this checks out. "

In response, Justin said:

"I forgot you were always on my side in this. I'm sorry, I've gone to the dark side HoJo .....plz keep me in your favorite Alabama athlete. "

Fan invites Justin Thomas for Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is a special time of the year, and everyone has their opinion. It is that time of year when the tables are full of food, and everyone enjoys eating with their family and friends.

Over time, things changed, and Justin Thomas, who used to believe Thanksgiving food was overrated, started enjoying it.

Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34

Sincerely,

JT Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34 Thanksgiving dinner is overrated. If it was that good, we would eat it all the time. Come at me twitter.com/jonbecker_/sta… Thanksgiving dinner is overrated. If it was that good, we would eat it all the time. Come at me twitter.com/jonbecker_/sta… I’d like to turn myself in for this tweet 3 years ago. I’ve matured, grown up, and I admit when I’m wrong. I’d like to tag @OldTakesExposed myself and say that I thoroughly enjoy my Thanksgiving meal. Now if the turkey was replaced with steak, I’d love it.Sincerely,JT twitter.com/JustinThomas34… I’d like to turn myself in for this tweet 3 years ago. I’ve matured, grown up, and I admit when I’m wrong. I’d like to tag @OldTakesExposed myself and say that I thoroughly enjoy my Thanksgiving meal. Now if the turkey was replaced with steak, I’d love it. Sincerely,JT twitter.com/JustinThomas34…

His recent tweet became a topic of discussion among his followers, with thousands of Twitter users sharing their experiences.

Justin Thomas replied to his fans, who said his initial tweet was correct. Thomas wrote:

"I think if I had it over, I'd go back in time and say I love Thanksgiving sides, but think turkey is very average and would rather have steak. But hey, where's the fun in that?"

Another user wrote:

"Turkey, when done correctly, is maybe the fifth best meal, but it does have a time and place....and that would be Thanksgiving."

When people went on to share their thoughts on Turkey, one jotted:

"A properly prepared and cooked turkey is good. Problem is the vast majority don't do that. Saw a recipe for a Peking turkey that was soaked for a day before cooking. Most just cook outside with spices and leave it inside. Turkey is only as bad as the cook makes it."

Meanwhile, one of Justin's fans invited him for dinner. He wrote:

"Should've come to my dinner."

However, one of his followers told him he was on thin ice after Justin ill-talked about Thanksgiving food. The user wrote:

"You used to be my favorite golfer. Dissing Thanksgiving dinner puts you on thin ice. I'll attribute it to immunity. "

Poll : 0 votes