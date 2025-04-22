Justin Thomas credits replacement caddie for RBC Heritage victory: "We didn't know what was going to happen"

Justin Thomas broke a winless streak that dated back almost three full years on Sunday (April 20) at the RBC Heritage. He endured a playoff with Andrew Novak to finally get his 16th win on the PGA Tour.

Matt "Rev" Minister is normally Thomas' caddie, but he suffered a back injury leading into the Masters, so Thomas had to get a different caddie for that tournament and this one.

He ended up hiring Joe Greiner, Max Homa's former caddie. The two won together in their second start, and Thomas said on Dan On Golf with Dan Rapoport (6:19):

"He was great. I mean, I think that was the most important thing of deciding, or trying to decide, last week. Obviously, we didn't know what was going to happen this week, but, you know, within reason, I wanted to, if I were to play well last week, be, you know, comfortable, or somewhat comfortable, with who I was with. And I know Joe so well."

The American continued:

"Every day, we would figure out some things here and there, and like we joked, it felt like we were getting close enough and ready to be like, 'Alright man, thanks for the help, appreciate it. See you.'"

Thomas hopes that his regular caddie will be back soon enough, but he's incredibly grateful to Minister for getting ready and helping him win a tight tournament down the stretch. Thomas added that Greiner was "great" and that he had a lot of fun golfing with him.

Justin Thomas confirms temporary caddie status

While Joe Greiner did in two starts what Justin Thomas' usual caddie had been unable to do since the 2022 PGA Championship, Thomas will eventually go back to Matt "Rev" Minister full-time.

Justin Thomas won the RBC Heritage (Image via Imagn)

Once he's healthy, Greiner will be on his way, but that was apparent from the start. Thomas said via Sports Illustrated:

“We both knew that going in. It was very much a fill-in situation. We were so lucky that Joe was available until Rev got healthy. I love Joe to death, but I’m very excited to have Rev back."

That said, he's appreciative of the work Greiner did and how helpful he was in breaking Thomas' lengthy losing streak. He added:

“It’s great. We’ve had a lot of fun. I have always thought caddies are in a tough spot already and kind of like a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation, let alone when it’s the second week he’s ever caddied for me. He knows I’m playing well, and he knows that I feel the same way. So, he’s wanting to help but also trying to not over caddie, and it’s tough. But he’s doing a great job.”

The next PGA Tour tournament is the Zurich Classic, followed by the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Justin Thomas is hoping that his next start will be with Minister back on the bag.

