Justin Thomas extends unique record with a course-record 62 at The Players 2025

Justin Thomas was fabulous during the second round of The Players Championship 2025, where he carded a 10-under 62 to tie the TPC Sawgrass course record. The American has teed it up at this week's PGA Tour event, which got underway on Thursday, March 13, with its first round. He had a tough time on the greens in the first round and played 78 but then quickly bounced back with a spectacular round of 62, making up over 100 spots on the leaderboard.

Thomas has tied the course record with that and added another record to his name.

Per Golf analyst Justin Ray, Thomas now has the most rounds of 62 or lower on the PGA Tour in the last four decades. So far, the American has recorded 13 rounds of 62 or lower. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Ray wrote:

"Most PGA Tour rounds of 62 or lower last 40 years: Justin Thomas, 13 (includes today), Kevin Na, 11, Tiger Woods, 9, Zach Johnson, 9, Ryan Palmer, 9."

The Players Championship had a cutline after 36 holes, and Thomas, who struggled to make the cut after a tough start on Thursday, finally made it into the final two rounds of the tournament. He settled in the T29 position at 4-under while heading into the weekend rounds.

Justin Thomas reflects on his performance at The Players 2025

Justin Thomas opened up about his performance at The Players Championship after the second round on March 14 in a press conference. He described it as his "best round" while discussing his mindset during the game.

Speaking about his performance, Thomas said (via ASAP Sports):

"That was one of the best rounds I've played, for sure. I just got it -- mentally it was the biggest thing. I felt like I did an unbelievable job of just staying, keeping my eyes forward, keeping my blinders on, not looking backwards, forwards, anything like that.

"It was just, how can I put this ball in the fairway off the tee, and then how can I make birdie, and let's rinse and repeat. I putted the ball beautifully, too. Just one of those days. I feel like I haven't done a great job of that this year, of when I get it going, keeping it going," he added.

Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Thomas has had some remarkable performances, including his runner-up finish at The American Express. He started the campaign at The Sentry with a T26, followed by a runner-up finish at The American Express and a T48 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He maintained his form at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing T6, and then secured a T9 at The Genesis Invitational.

