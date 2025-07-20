  • home icon
  "Scottie Scheffler just blows my mind" – Justin Thomas' ex-caddie makes massive Tiger Woods claim about 3x major champ

“Scottie Scheffler just blows my mind” – Justin Thomas’ ex-caddie makes massive Tiger Woods claim about 3x major champ

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 20, 2025 00:54 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler at The 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler’s dominance this season has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greatest players. With three wins, a major title, and several top-10 finishes, the World No. 1 is proving why many see him as the standout golfer of his generation. Among them is veteran caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay, who believes Scheffler might be the closest player to Tiger Woods in terms of mental strength and consistency.

Mackay, who spent 25 years carrying Phil Mickelson’s bag and later worked with Justin Thomas from 2021 to early 2024, shared high praise for Scheffler’s game during an interview.

“I never thought in my lifetime I’d see a player as close to Tiger as this man currently is. Scottie Scheffler just blows my mind every time I watch him play," Mackay said (via NBC Sports).
Earlier this season, Mackay compared Scheffler to Jack Nicklaus, saying:

“I think that Scottie Scheffler has a lot of Jack Nicklaus in him. Certainly, his swing reminds me more of a golf swing from the ’70s and ’80s than it does with what’s going on here currently."

He added,

"Like Nicklaus and like Tiger, his ability to plug in and put everything aside, his ability to do that is as high or as effective, if you will, as anybody since those two guys. I think we can talk all day about his generational ball-striking and the fact that he’s putting way, way better. But I think what makes Scottie great — and I think he’s definitely the best player in the world — is where he goes mentally on the golf course.” (via Golf Digest)
Scheffler is currently leading the field at the 153rd Open Championship after shooting rounds of 68 (-3), 64 (-7), and a bogey-free 67 (-4) on Saturday. Over three rounds, he has totaled 15 birdies, one eagle, and just three bogeys.

Scottie Scheffler has now won three of his last 15 starts, including the PGA Championship, his third major title. He also has one runner-up finish and 12 top-10s this season, bringing his career PGA Tour win tally to 16.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee it up at the Open Championship 2025?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off in the final group with Haotong Li at 9:30 a.m. ET from the 1st tee on Sunday at Royal Portrush.

Here are the complete tee times for the final round (all times ET):

  • 3:30 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Riki Kawamoto
  • 3:40 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Phil Mickelson
  • 3:50 a.m. – Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak
  • 4:00 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Jacob Skov Olesen
  • 4:10 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Viktor Hovland
  • 4:20 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Ryggs Johnston
  • 4:30 a.m. – Romain Langasque, Jordan Spieth
  • 4:40 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Matthew Jordan
  • 4:55 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Justin Leonard
  • 5:05 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka
  • 5:15 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Jason Kokrak
  • 5:25 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 5:35 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Henrik Stenson
  • 5:45 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Jordan Smith
  • 5:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler
  • 6:10 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Jon Rahm
  • 6:20 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence
  • 6:30 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey
  • 6:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
  • 6:50 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 7:00 a.m. – JJ Spaun, John Parry
  • 7:10 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 7:25 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover
  • 7:35 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Dustin Johnson
  • 7:45 a.m. – Corey Conners, Lee Westwood
  • 7:55 a.m. – Harry Hall, Justin Rose
  • 8:05 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Kristoffer Reitan
  • 8:15 a.m. – Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace
  • 8:25 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Brian, Harman
  • 8:40 a.m. – Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre
  • 8:50 a.m. – Nicolai Hojgaard, Russell Henley
  • 9:00 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 9:10 a.m. – Harris English, Chris Gotterup
  • 9:20 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 9:30 a.m. – Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler
