“Scottie Scheffler just blows my mind” – Justin Thomas’ ex-caddie makes massive Tiger Woods claim about 3x major champ

Scottie Scheffler’s dominance this season has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greatest players. With three wins, a major title, and several top-10 finishes, the World No. 1 is proving why many see him as the standout golfer of his generation. Among them is veteran caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay, who believes Scheffler might be the closest player to Tiger Woods in terms of mental strength and consistency.Mackay, who spent 25 years carrying Phil Mickelson’s bag and later worked with Justin Thomas from 2021 to early 2024, shared high praise for Scheffler’s game during an interview.“I never thought in my lifetime I’d see a player as close to Tiger as this man currently is. Scottie Scheffler just blows my mind every time I watch him play,&quot; Mackay said (via NBC Sports). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this season, Mackay compared Scheffler to Jack Nicklaus, saying:“I think that Scottie Scheffler has a lot of Jack Nicklaus in him. Certainly, his swing reminds me more of a golf swing from the ’70s and ’80s than it does with what’s going on here currently.&quot;He added,&quot;Like Nicklaus and like Tiger, his ability to plug in and put everything aside, his ability to do that is as high or as effective, if you will, as anybody since those two guys. I think we can talk all day about his generational ball-striking and the fact that he’s putting way, way better. But I think what makes Scottie great — and I think he’s definitely the best player in the world — is where he goes mentally on the golf course.” (via Golf Digest)Scheffler is currently leading the field at the 153rd Open Championship after shooting rounds of 68 (-3), 64 (-7), and a bogey-free 67 (-4) on Saturday. Over three rounds, he has totaled 15 birdies, one eagle, and just three bogeys.Scottie Scheffler has now won three of his last 15 starts, including the PGA Championship, his third major title. He also has one runner-up finish and 12 top-10s this season, bringing his career PGA Tour win tally to 16.When will Scottie Scheffler tee it up at the Open Championship 2025?Scottie Scheffler will tee off in the final group with Haotong Li at 9:30 a.m. ET from the 1st tee on Sunday at Royal Portrush.Here are the complete tee times for the final round (all times ET):3:30 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Riki Kawamoto3:40 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Phil Mickelson3:50 a.m. – Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak4:00 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Jacob Skov Olesen4:10 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Viktor Hovland4:20 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Ryggs Johnston4:30 a.m. – Romain Langasque, Jordan Spieth4:40 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Matthew Jordan4:55 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Justin Leonard5:05 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka5:15 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Jason Kokrak5:25 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas5:35 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Henrik Stenson5:45 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Jordan Smith5:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler6:10 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Jon Rahm6:20 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence6:30 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey6:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau6:50 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood7:00 a.m. – JJ Spaun, John Parry7:10 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout7:25 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover7:35 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Dustin Johnson7:45 a.m. – Corey Conners, Lee Westwood7:55 a.m. – Harry Hall, Justin Rose8:05 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Kristoffer Reitan8:15 a.m. – Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace8:25 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Brian, Harman8:40 a.m. – Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre8:50 a.m. – Nicolai Hojgaard, Russell Henley9:00 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton9:10 a.m. – Harris English, Chris Gotterup9:20 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick9:30 a.m. – Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler