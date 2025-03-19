Justin Thomas gets 100% real on sharing screen with $440M Hollywood actor - “It was borderline very excessive”

Justin Thomas got 100% real on sharing the screen with $440 million (Celebrity Net Worth) Hollywood actor Adam Sandler. Thomas joined the Atlanta Drive vs. the Bay Golf Club press conference, which was on Tuesday, March 18. Thomas reflected on his team, Atlanta Drive’s victory in the interview session, and following that, he shared about his role in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie.

Thomas talked about his experience and his words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“It was very cool. I definitely realized pretty quickly how often I quote Adam Sandler movies in my everyday life. Because when you're around the person you naturally don't want to do that to not make yourself kind of look stupid. But it was borderline very excessive, I started to realize, on my end, so it was almost a reality check.”

He continued, “It was very, very cool. I mean, I would say if you put us in any situation outside of golfers it would be extremely uncomfortable, but at least we're able to somewhat be ourselves. And it was a learning experience and a totally different aspect, but, man, it was so much fun and one of the coolest experiences I've had for sure.”

The Happy Gilmore 2 is the sequel of the Happy Gilmore movie, which is a sports comedy centered on golf. Apart from this, Thomas’ TGL team Atlanta Drive recently won the semi-finals and they are going to the TGL finals.

How did Justin Thomas’ team Atlanta Drive GC perform in the TGL tournaments so far?

Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC had their first match against New York Golf Club on January 21 and Thomas' team won the match with a score of 0-4. In that match, Thomas won a singles against Cameron Young for hole 10 and he tied for hole 13 with Young.

Following that, Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC had two matches on February 17 against the Bay Golf Club and the Los Angeles Golf Club. Atlanta Drive GC won the match against the Los Angeles Golf Club with a score of 6-5 and the team lost a match against the Bay Golf Club with a score of 5-6.

Next, Atlanta Drive GC won the match against Boston Common Golf on February 24 with a score of 3-6. Then, Thomas' team won against Jupiter Links on March 4 with a score of 1-9. Atlanta Drive GC won a match against the Bay Golf Club on March 18 with a score of 9-3. Here's the full list:

January 21: Atlanta Drive GC ( won) vs. New York Golf Club: 0-4

February 17: Atlanta Drive GC ( won) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club: 6-5

February 17: Atlanta Drive GC ( lost) vs. The Bay Golf Club: 5-6

February 24: Atlanta Drive GC ( won) vs. Boston Common Golf: 3-6

March 4: Atlanta Drive GC ( won) vs. Jupiter Links: 1-9

March 18: Atlanta Drive GC ( won) vs. the Bay Golf Club: 9-3

Atlanta Drive GC will play three final matches against the New York Golf Club on March 24 and 25.

