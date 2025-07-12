Justin Thomas shared a morning update ahead of the start of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open's third round. The American golfer is playing this week at the DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned event and made the cut after two rounds.

Ad

He will tee off for the third round on Saturday, July 12, and before that, Thomas shared a video of the golf course on his Instagram account. He posted the video with the time in it.

“6:26 A.M.,” he wrote.

Justin Thomas gives a Scottish Open ‘morning’ update after optimistic message for the weekend/

Before updating about his morning golf session, Justin Thomas shared his excitement about competing in the final two rounds of the event after making the cut. He shared a few pictures on his Instagram account with a caption:

Ad

Trending

"Got ourselves two more rounds here at the @genesis_scottish_open. Time to make a move tomorrow!"

Ad

Chris Gotterup had a phenomenal outing this week and took the solo lead heading into the final two rounds. The tournament had a cutline of 1-under, and some big names such as Ewen Ferguson, Alex Noren, Matthew Jordan, J.J. Spaun, and Denny McCarthy missed the cut.

A look into Justin Thomas's performance at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Thomas started his game at the Genesis Scottish Open on Thursday on the tenth hole, making a birdie on it. He carded two birdies on the front nine and one bogey on the back nine for an overall round of 1-under 69.

Ad

After a decent start, he struggled in the second round. Thomas started on the first hole and made a bogey on it. He then carded two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, and two birdies with a bogey on the final nine for an even-par round of 70. He managed to make the cut and settled into T64.

Justin Thomas has been having an amazing season on the PGA Tour. He started with a T26 finish at The Sentry and then settled in solo second at The American Express. He was the runner-up at the Valspar Championship and then went on to win the RBC Heritage.

Ad

He was also the runner-up at the Truist Championship. This season, he has played in 15 events, made the cut in 13 of them, and recorded seven finishes in the top 10 (excluding the ongoing Genesis Scottish Open).

Here is the result of Justin Thomas' 2025 PGA Tour season:

The Sentry: T26

The American Express: 2

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48

WM Phoenix Open: T6

The Genesis Invitational: T9

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T36

THE PLAYERS Championship: T33

Valspar Championship: 2

Masters Tournament: T36

RBC Heritage: 1

Truist Championship: T2

PGA Championship: CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T31

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: T9

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More