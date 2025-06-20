Justin Thomas hilariously questions golf critics with a weird positioned bunker shot

Justin Thomas hilariously questioned the golf critics about a weird position on a bunker shot. The American has teed it up this week at the PGA Tour's signature event, the Travelers Championship. The tournament kicked off with its opening round on Thursday, June 19.

Justin Thomas had a decent start to his outing at the TPC River Highlands golf course, playing a round of 67. Following the opening round of the Travelers Championship, he shared a post on his Instagram account, posting a picture of himself taking a shot from a weird position in a bunker. In the caption, he wrote:

"Didn’t hit either knee, shin, foot, or fall on my a$$ hitting this shot. And who says golfers aren’t athletes?????!!!"

PGA Tour pro Min Woo Lee commented on the post:

"drop it like its hot"

Last season at the Travelers Championship, Justin Thomas was phenomenal with his game and recorded a T5 finish in the tournament. He is looking forward to maintaining the momentum in the game in 2025 as well.

Meanwhile, this season, he started the game at The Sentry with a T26 finish. He started the game at the signature PGA Tour event with two back-to-back rounds of 71 and then carded 68 in the third round, followed by the final round of 63 to settle in T26 place. He then recorded a runner-up finish at The American Express, followed by a T48 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This season on the PGA Tour, the two-time major winner played in 14 tournaments and recorded one win and three runner-up finishes. He won the 2025 RBC Heritage and then recorded a T2 finish at the Truist Championship. However, in his last outing at the 2025 US Open, he missed the cut.

A look into Justin Thomas's performance at the 2025 Travelers Championship

Thomas started his campaign at the 2025 Travelers Championship on the first tee hole. He made par on the first few holes and then added a birdie on the fifth.

He then made another birdie on the eighth, followed by a bogey on the next hole. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he carded two birdies on the 14th and 15th to settle for a total of 3-under.

Thomas tied for 15th after the first round of the signature PGA Tour event. Austin Eckroat, meanwhile, played a round of 62 to take the lead in a tie with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 6-under.

The second round of the Travelers Championship is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 20. The play will start at 8:00 a.m. ET. However, Thomas will tee off in a group with Hideki Matsuyama at 10:15 a.m. ET.

