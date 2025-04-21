Justin Thomas joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus in rare winner's club after RBC Heritage victory

Justin Thomas won his 16th PGA Tour title, ending a nearly three-year winless streak at the 2025 RBC Heritage. The 31-year-old won in the playoffs, joining a rare winner's club including Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Thomas, born on April 29, 1993, is a few days short of turning 32. His win at RBC Heritage places him among golfers who have secured 16 or more PGA Tour wins, including multiple majors, before turning 32. Only six golfers before Thomas have achieved this feat: Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy.

Justin Thomas turned professional in 2013 and earned his Korn Ferry Tour (then Web.com Tour) card through qualifying school. He earned a PGA Tour card for 2015 in his first year at the Korn Ferry Tour by finishing third in the 2014 Web.com Tour Finals.

His first win on the PGA Tour came at the 2015 CIMB Classic by one shot over Australia's Adam Scott. Since joining the PGA Tour, Thomas has maintained his card without interruption as he won every single year from 2015 to 2022.

Let's look at Justin Thomas' 16 wins on the PGA Tour:

2015 CIMB Classic

2016 CIMB Classic (2)

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii

2017 PGA Championship

2017 Dell Technologies Championship

2017 CJ Cup

2018 The Honda Classic

2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2019 BMW Championship

2019 CJ Cup (2)

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions (2)

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (2)

2021 The Players Championship

2022 PGA Championship (2)

2025 RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas says it's "really hard to win" after his RBC Heritage 2025 win

Justin Thomas's last win before the 2025 RBC Heritage came at the 2022 PGA Championship. He failed to win any tournaments in 2023 and 2024.

In the post-tournament press conference at RBC Heritage, he was asked what the hardest part had been over the past three years. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think the hard part about it is it's just really hard to win. I feel like I've been playing well enough to win for a couple years, but just because you feel that way and you are, obviously that doesn't mean that you're going to."

He missed the FedExCup Playoffs in 2023 after finishing 71st in the playoffs. He also missed the US President's team last year.

"Obviously '23 was tough and I was trying to work my way through it and get out of that, but it definitely, I feel like I was putting more pressure on myself even last year to win than I was this year," he added.

Thomas said his game is in a "better place", and he's focused on trusting and committing fully, even if he hasn’t closed out wins yet. Thomas said that even during the playoff against Andrew Novak, while he hoped to win, he was prepared to keep working and give himself more chances in the future.

