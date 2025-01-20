Justin Thomas joins Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson as top 15 richest PGA stars as new 6-figure net worth comes to life

Justin Thomas fell short of registering his first win on the PGA Tour since 2022 last week as he finished runner-up at the American Express. Despite that, the 33-year-old golfer has achieved an incredible feat that not many golfers have achieved in their pro golf career.

Thomas earned $918,000 and became only the 11th golfer to surpass $60 million in PGA Tour career earnings. He has joined the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who sit at the top of these rankings.

He is currently ranked 12th if the golfers who joined LIV are included. However, if they are not considered, then the American golfer will move up to the 10th spot, with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson not making it to the list.

Here is the list of top-15 golfers on the PGA Tour's all time money list.

Tiger Woods - $120,999,166 Phil Mickelson - $96,685,635 Rory McIlroy - $90,989,348 Dustin Johnson - $75,557,026 Scottie Scheffler - $71,793,586 Jim Furyk - $71,507,269 Vijay Singh - $71,281,216 Adam Scott - $68,248,165 Justin Rose - $64,878,042 Jordan Spieth - $62,741,970 Jason Day - $61,731,563 Justin Thomas - $60,827,898 Matt Kuchar - $60,335,682 Hideki Matsuyama - $59,154,840 Xander Schauffele - $57,433,143

Justin Thomas entiers the elite list of golfers with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson : Imagn

Justin Thomas has played 242 events so far and has registered 15 PGA Tour wins. He has made 197 cuts and earned $60,827,898 as official money on the PGA Tour in his career so far.

His best season on the tour came in 2017, when he registered five wins, including a major championship. He concluded the season as World No.1 golfer and also earned the FedEx Cup bonus for winning the season finale.

The two-time major championship winner's worst season came in 2023 when he finished outside of the top 125 in the FedEx Cup rankings for the first time in his career. However, Justin Thomas is getting back on track slowly, as he had a decent year in 2024, where he made $5.2 million as prize money with six top-10 finishes.

Justin Thomas reflects on his game after a strong start to the PGA Tour this year.

Justin Thomas missed out on a victory at the 2025 American Express as he remained two strokes behind the winner, Sepp Straka. However, in just two starts, Thomas has earned around $1.2 million this year.

Hence, in the post-round press conference, the 31-year-old golfer said he doesn't wish to change anything and wants to continue doing what he is doing.

"Just keep doing what I'm doing, I don't need to change or do anything different, just keep building, keep working, tighten some things up. I feel like my wedge game has not been anything close to my level of what I like it being. So, yeah, just kind of keep honing in on that, and work -- because we got a big stretch here coming up that I'm excited for," Thomas said.

Thomas will next compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is the PGA Tour's second signature event. The tournament will begin on 30th January with the American golfer hoping to end his two year trophy drought.

