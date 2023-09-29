Justin Thomas leads Team USA’s Ryder Cup charge as he gives them first lead of the day at Marco Simone

The 2023 Ryder Cup has gotten off to a rough start for Team USA, who lost all four of their matches this morning. However, the afternoon fourball matches look a bit better, as the pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth took to the course.

Justin Thomas birdied the sixth hole of the match and gave Team USA the lead for the first time. Thomas and Spieth led 1-up through six holes over Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton, whose birdie putt on the third hole rimmed out, adding to the decline of Europe's effort in that particular match.

On the other hand, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick seem unstoppable in their match against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schaufelle. The European pair is 6-up through seven holes on the American pair.

Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard are putting up a tough fight against each other, with an even playing field and an intense match up.

Team Europe sweeps morning foursome matches at 2023 Ryder Cup

Europe got off to quite the ideal start at the Ryder Cup, sweeping the morning matches against the US. This is the first time that team Europe has swept a morning session, as they work their way to lifting the trophy on Sunday.

Speaking about the first half of the day, Rory McIlroy said via Golf Digest:

“Amazing to sweep a session. I can't remember the last time Europe has done that. We can't get complacent at all,” McIlroy said. “This is an unbelievably long American team.”

Following are the results for the foursome matches on Day 1 of the biennial tournament:

Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) df. Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns (U.S.), 4 and 3

Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg (Europe) df. Max Homa-Brian Harman (U.S.) 4 and 3

Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka (Europe) df. Rickie Fowler-Collin Morikawa (U.S.), 2 and 1

Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) df. Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay (U.S.), 2 and 1

Scottie Scheffler spoke out about the need to attack more, and take back control of the game, saying:

“It was tough out there. They played really good. We just weren't able to get the looks to have some putts to win holes and really flip the match. They took control and just played good.”

The afternoon matches will be played in the four ball format. The same formats will be repeated for Day 2, while all the singles matches will be played on Day 3 of the Ryder Cup.