Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, other golf stars send heartfelt messages to mourn Grayson Murray's passing

Grayson Murray's untimely demise has sent shock waves through the golf world. Many of his contemporaries have come forward to offer their condolences following his passing.

On Saturday, May 25, Murray passed away due to unspecified reasons. He was in Fort Worth this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge but had to pull out of the tournament during the second round due to illness. However, just a few hours after his withdrawal, the news of his demise broke, shocking everyone.

Following Grayson Murray's passing, several PGA Tour co-members offered their condolences to the golfer's family on X.

"Speechless to hear about Grayson," Justin Thomas wrote. "Guy had been through so many ups and downs to get where he was. I hurt so much for his family and the people closest to him. My condolences and deepest sympathies."

"Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away," Luke Donald posted. "He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace 💔"

"Rest in peace Grayson 🙏," Byeong Hun An wrote.

Bubba Watson remembered the time he spent with Murray during the Masters last month.

"Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today," he wrote. "Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed."

Justin Rose remembered the time spent pairing alongside Grayson Murray during the RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Sony Open. He wrote:

"I will always remember that and use it to remind myself that you never know what challenges people have going on in their lives and how they may be internalising things. RIP Grayson and love and strength to your family and friends."

How many titles did Grayson Murray win?

Grayson Murray claimed two wins on the PGA Tour and three on the Korn Ferry Tour in his professional career. His first professional win was the 2016 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, after a one-shot win over Cameron Smith.

Murray then qualified for the PGA Tour and went on to win the 2017 Barbason Championship after trumping Chad Collins by one stroke. His last win was at the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this year. This win helped him reach 46th in the OWGR, his career-best ranking. Here's a look at his wins:

PGA Tour

2017 Babasol Championship

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Korn Ferry Tour

2016 : Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2023: AdventHealth Championship. Simmons Bank Open