Justin Thomas and Max Homa spend time together on a safari with their wives

American professional golfers Justin Thomas and Max Homa are taking some time off to have some amazing off-court moments. Both of them were recently spotted together on a safari trip in South Africa.

Justin Thomas' wife, Jillian Wisniewski, along with Max Homa's wife, Lacey Croom, also join their respective partners while they create some of the best moments ahead of the DP World Tour's Nedbank golf challenge in South Africa.

NUCLR Golf took to its X handle to share the news:

"#LOOK: Justin Thomas and Max Homa are on a safari with their wives"

Expand Tweet

The duo also took to their Instagram stories to share some glimpses of their best moments from the safari trip. World No. 8 Max Homa is set to make his debut in 'Africa's Major' from November 9–12 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The American, who top-scored for the US Team at the Ryder Cup, will join teammate Justin Thomas at Gary Player Country Club.

How did Justin Thomas and Max Homa fare in the 2022- 2023 season?

Justin Thomas played 22 events this season. Out of which, he was able to make the cut for 16 tournaments, finishing five times in the top 10.

The 30-year-old golfer's best finish was a fourth-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. His two other top-five finishes came in the Hero World Challenge in December 2022 and the Fortinet Championship in September 2023.

As for the major tournaments, JT didn't perform well in any of them, failing to make the cut in three of them. He only made the cut at the PGA Championship where he stood in the T65 position.

On the other hand, Max Homa participated in 25 events. He was able to make the cut for 21 events. Moreover, he was able to finish in the top ten 12 times.

Additionally, the 32-year-old golfer has won twice: first at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022 and then at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023.

As for the major tournaments, Homa was able to make the cut for three of them. His best finish was at The Open, where he finished in the T10 position.

Both Justin Thomas and Max Homa played for Team USA at the Ryder Cup this year.