Justin Thomas parts way with legendary caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay just before Masters 2024

Justin Thomas and Jim 'Bones' Mackay, the legendary caddie who has worked with some of the best golfers, have parted ways. For the first time in a long while, the golfer known as JT will be without a caddie and Mackay will be without a golfer to be on the bag for.

Thomas bid farewell to the iconic caddie in a social media post according to Golf Digest:

“While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways. I’m going to be forever thankful for Jim joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we’ve been able to accomplish together—the PGA Championship in 2022, the Presidents Cup, the Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences.

"His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way. I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.”

Mackay had been with Thomas since late 2021, and the pairing was good enough to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Their partnership lasted a little less than three years overall as the split is official now.

Justin Thomas in market for new caddie

Justin Thomas likely won't have to wait long to get a new caddie. For starters, he's one of the PGA Tour's most notable golfers and will presumably have his choice for his next bag man or woman.

Secondly, the Masters 2024 is coming in a little over a week. Thomas isn't slated to start this weekend at the Valero Texas Open, but he is playing at Augusta National the following weekend. He will have until then to find a replacement.

It's very unlikely that there will be much of a delay. Thomas can't really go play the biggest tournament of the year without a caddie, and it would be a great opportunity to go work with Thomas at the Masters for any caddie hopeful.