Justin Thomas recaps ‘wild ride’ at TGL in latest post, makes a big statement about Ludvig Aberg

Justin Thomas recapped a wild ride at TGL in his latest post on social media and also praised Ludvig Aberg. Thomas played in two TGL matches for Atlanta Drive GC on Monday. Atlanta Drive GC played against the Bay Golf Club and Thomas' team lost with a score of 5-6.

Atlanta Drive GC had another match against Los Angeles Golf Club and Thomas' team won with a score of 6-5. Following the triumph, he made a post on his Instagram profile sharing 10 photos of the moments from the TGL match. He wrote about his playing experience and how Aberg performed both in simulator golf and on the greens.

Thomas wrote:

“What a wild ride yesterday was for our @tglgolf double header! A lot of clutch putts and shots had by the guys for a hard fought victory in OT and almost snuck away with another one. Turns out @luddeaberg is just as good at simulator golf as outside golf… @atlantadrivegc plays again next week!”

Justin Thomas won Hole 15 against Sahith Theegala on Monday. He took a shot from 20 ft. 1 inch and holed by concession for one point. He tied for the 12th hole with Theegala in the same match. The ninth hole of the Triples ended up in a tie after Thomas made a putt from 7 ft. 2 inches.

Atlanta Drive GC has two more upcoming matches before the semifinals and finals. The team will go against Boston Common Golf on February 24 at 9 pm EST and against Jupiter Links on March 4 at 7 pm EST.

How did Justin Thomas perform in the 2025 PGA Tour events?

Justin Thomas started the PGA Tour season with the Sentry Tournament and finished at T26 with a score of 19 under 273. Next, he played at the American Express and landed at T2 with a score of 23 under 265. Then, he teed off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finished at T48 with 7 under 281.

Following that, Thomas played two more PGA Tour events including the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational, where he landed at T6 and T9 with 15 under 269 and 6 under 282, respectively.

Here's the entire list of his PGA Tour appearances so far:

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T26, 71-71-68-63, 273 (-19)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T2, 67-64-68-66, 265 (-23)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T48, 66-70-74-71, 281 (-7)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T6, 66-68-70-65, 269 (-15)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T9, 73-71-69-69, 282 (-6)

