Justin Thomas relists Tiger Woods’ former $3.5 million worth mansion for sale

Justin Thomas relisted his mansion for sale in the exclusive golf community of Jupiter, Florida. It is the home formerly owned by Tiger Woods, which Thomas has had for sale since last March.

The asking price two months ago was 3.65 million, but this Friday (May 19) Justin Thomas' real estate agent, former golfer Johnny DelPetre, re-listed the property for 3.5 million.

Aerial view. Thomas´ mansion. (Image via Business Insider)

Justin Thomas purchased another 13.5 million mansion in the same Floridian community. He did so shortly after getting married last November, which is why he is now putting the one he calls his "starter house" up for bid.

It is no coincidence that Thomas once bought a house that previously belonged to Tiger Woods. The friendly relationship between the two professional players is so close that Woods frequently refers to Thomas as his "little brother." Woods' son, Charlie, calls Justin Thomas his "big brother."

Interior view. Thomas´house. (Image via Business Insider).

In fact, this home that Thomas is now re-listing for sale is just three miles away from Tiger Woods' residence. The two have acknowledged many times to be best friends within the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas' home for sale

The mansion put up for offer by Justin Thomas was built in 2008 and he bought it in 2016 for 1.49 million, just a year after officially joining the PGA Tour. During this time he has made repairs and additions, adding value to the property.

It is a 5500 square foot property with four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms (five of them full bathrooms and the other two half bathrooms). It also has a swimming pool, several living rooms, a kitchen, a bar, a three-car garage, and other amenities.

Interior view of the adition above the garage. Thomas´ house (Image Business Insider).

The property is located in a beach area, although it does not directly overlook the sea. It does, however, have boat ramps, so you can leave the house directly from a boat or jet sky, if you wish.

The community of Jupiter in Martin County, Florida, is a very golf-related residential community. Numerous golf stars reside or have resided there, and there are several top golf clubs in the area.

Pool space. Thomas´ house (Image via Business Insider)

Notable golf-related residents of the community, in addition to Thomas and Woods, include the likes of Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kaufman, Brooks Koepka, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Nick Price, Dustin Johnson, and Rory McIlroy.

Justin Thomas has had a very successful career as a professional golfer. Within the PGA Tour, he has obtained 15 victories, two of them in major tournaments. He is currently ranked number 13 in the world and competes as defending champion in the PGA Championship.

Poll : 0 votes