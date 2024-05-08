Justin Thomas reveals one equipment change that turned out to be “better for his driving” range

Like any professional athlete, Justin Thomas is always looking to improve his performance. This includes constantly renewing and upgrading his equipment until he finds the set of clubs that works best for him.

That's exactly what Thomas is currently doing. With almost half of the season gone, his drive has not been up to par with what he expected, so he decided to explore new driver options to help him address his mistakes.

Justin Thomas' driver supplier, Titleist, studied his situation to decide on a course of action. The proposal was to move from the TSR3 driver, that Thomas was using up to that point, to a TSR2 driver with a larger head size designed for players with contact issues.

It has only been two weeks since he began testing, but Thomas has revealed that the change was very beneficial. He even said that he used the TSR2 on his visit to Valhalla a few days ago and the results were excellent.

"I used a bigger style head [like the TSR2] a couple years ago," Thomas told GOLF.com. "I know it’s supposed to have a little bit more spin, so I was just trying to see if I could get my mishits to be a little more consistent and better. That’ll be better for my driving.

"It’s been fast," he added, "It’s a little faster than the one I’ve been using. It could have something to do with the bigger profile, maybe it mentally feels more forgiving. I’m not quite sure. It’s one of those things that’s probably a subconscious thought."

Justin Thomas was unable to point a finger at why this new driver worked better for him. However, he did say that his errors were significantly reduced.

"Just hitting it more solid," he said. "I don’t know what it is about the look, but I’ve just been a little bit more consistent with the spin numbers, seeing fewer knuckleballs and curving."

Justin Thomas' driving stats at a glance

Justin Thomas has played nine tournaments during 2024, with six cuts made and three Top 10s. His best result so far has been a T3 finish at The American Express, his first start of the season.

Thomas currently has an average driving distance of 305.9 yards (ranked 34th on the PGA Tour). He has hit 190 fairways out of a possible 318 (59.75%), slightly better than previous years but still barely above the tour average (ranked 114th).

This has led to only a 0.102 in the 'Stroke Gained: Off-the-tee' statistic, ranking 81st on tour. His average clubhead speed is 117.23 MPH and his exit ball speed is approximately 180 MPH on average.