Justin Thomas reveals Ryder Cup plan ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship outing

Justin Thomas has revealed his Ryder Cup plan before playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the FedEx playoffs series, will take place this week, followed by the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

Before the tournament began on Thursday, Thomas joined the press conference to share his plans for the upcoming Ryder Cup scheduled next month. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“I'm thinking about it, but in terms of form and playing well for it, first and foremost, I really, really want to earn -- I want to be in that top six. Just for me personally, it just would mean a lot to me to get that done because having been picked or having to rely on a pick a couple times, I definitely like the level of low stress and just the sense of calm knowing that you're qualified versus waiting for that phone to ring.”

Thomas added:

“It seems like it gets here quicker and quicker every single year. It's wild that we're already in the Playoffs and here in Memphis. Yeah, it's great. It's the time of year that everybody wants to be obviously peaking and playing their best. I think it's very exciting. It's such an accomplishment, and in my opinion becoming as challenging as ever to qualify for the Playoffs and then BMW and TOUR Championship.”

Justin Thomas finished in T30 at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after scoring 5-under. In 2023, he didn't appear at the same tournament but played the event in 2022 to finish in T13 with a total score of 9-under.

How has Justin Thomas performed in the 2025 season so far?

Justin Thomas won the RBC Heritage in the 2025 season with a total score of 17-under. Besides this, he had six top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a second-place finish at The American Express with 23-under, a T6 at the WM Phoenix Open with 15-under, a T9 at The Genesis Invitational with 6-under, a second-place finish at the Valspar Championship with 10-under, and more.

Here's a list of Thomas’ 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA Tour tournaments

The Sentry: T26

The American Express: Second-place

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48

WM Phoenix Open: T6

The Genesis Invitational: T9

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36

THE PLAYERS Championship: T33

Valspar Championship: Second-place

Masters Tournament: T36

RBC Heritage: Winner

Truist Championship: T2

PGA Championship: Missed cut

The Memorial Tournament: T31

U.S. Open: Missed cut

Travelers Championship: T9

Genesis Scottish Open: T22

The Open: T34

Last year, Justin Thomas' best finish came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a T2 after scoring 19-under in total.

