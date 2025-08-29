Justin Thomas Ryder Cup return receives 3-word praise from IG influencer with 1M followers

Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup selection received a heartfelt reaction from golf influencer Grant Horvat. The US team skipper Keegan Bradley announced his six picks on Wednesday, which included Thomas along with Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin.It’s the second time in a row Thomas became the captain’s pick in the biennial tournament. Ryder Cup USA shared a post welcoming the American golfer to the team on Instagram. They shared a joint post with the golfer with a caption that says:&quot;Emotion. Grit. 🇺🇸 Justin Thomas is back repping the Red, White &amp; Blue in his fourth-straight Ryder Cup.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral of the fans and golfers congratulated him in the comments section of the post. Horvat, who enjoys over 1 million followers on Instagram, also reacted to his selection.&quot;He's a dawg,&quot; Horvat wrote.Justin Thomas Ryder Cup return receives 3-word praise from 1M-IG follower influencer/@rydercupusaJustin Thomas is returning to play for the fourth time in the Ryder Cup. He made his debut in the biennial tournament in 2018 when it was held at Le Golf National.Thomas played for the American team again in 2021, and both years he qualified for the event. However, in 2023, when the event was held at Marco Simone, he was picked by then-captain Zach Johnson and again was selected by the captain in 2025.Justin Thomas enjoyed an incredible season on the PGA Tour in 2025 and narrowly missed an opportunity for automatic qualification. He finished in seventh place, while the top 6, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and J.J. Spaun, auto-qualified for the biennial tournament.Justin Thomas shares a heartfelt post on the conclusion of the 2025 seasonThe regular 2025 PGA Tour season wrapped with the conclusion of the Tour Championship last week. Justin Thomas shared a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday, recapping the season. The 32-year-old posted a series of pictures of some memorable moments from the season and penned a sweet caption. He wrote:&quot;Just like that… another season down! While it didn’t end how we wanted, there’s plenty to be proud of. What else is always exciting, is there’s l much to improve to try and get better!&quot;Put together a photo dump of some of my favorites on and off the course throughout the year. A lot of laughs, hours traveled, diapers changed(!!!), and great times. Thanks to all for the support, it’s very appreciated and doesn’t go unnoticed!&quot; he added.In the seventh slide of the post, Thomas shared a picture of his wife, Jillian, and daughter, Molly Grace, who he welcomed in November 2024. The snap was from the Masters 2025. He also shared a picture of himself with his wife and daughter with his RBC Heritage trophy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis season on the PGA Tour, Thomas has won one tournament and has three runner-up finishes, including at The American Express, the Valspar Championship, and the Truist Championship.