  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • Justin Thomas Ryder Cup return receives 3-word praise from IG influencer with 1M followers

Justin Thomas Ryder Cup return receives 3-word praise from IG influencer with 1M followers

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 29, 2025 04:56 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup selection received a heartfelt reaction from golf influencer Grant Horvat. The US team skipper Keegan Bradley announced his six picks on Wednesday, which included Thomas along with Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin.

Ad

It’s the second time in a row Thomas became the captain’s pick in the biennial tournament. Ryder Cup USA shared a post welcoming the American golfer to the team on Instagram. They shared a joint post with the golfer with a caption that says:

"Emotion. Grit. 🇺🇸 Justin Thomas is back repping the Red, White & Blue in his fourth-straight Ryder Cup."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several of the fans and golfers congratulated him in the comments section of the post. Horvat, who enjoys over 1 million followers on Instagram, also reacted to his selection.

"He's a dawg," Horvat wrote.
Justin Thomas Ryder Cup return receives 3-word praise from 1M-IG follower influencer/@rydercupusa
Justin Thomas Ryder Cup return receives 3-word praise from 1M-IG follower influencer/@rydercupusa

Justin Thomas is returning to play for the fourth time in the Ryder Cup. He made his debut in the biennial tournament in 2018 when it was held at Le Golf National.

Ad

Thomas played for the American team again in 2021, and both years he qualified for the event. However, in 2023, when the event was held at Marco Simone, he was picked by then-captain Zach Johnson and again was selected by the captain in 2025.

Justin Thomas enjoyed an incredible season on the PGA Tour in 2025 and narrowly missed an opportunity for automatic qualification. He finished in seventh place, while the top 6, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and J.J. Spaun, auto-qualified for the biennial tournament.

Ad

Justin Thomas shares a heartfelt post on the conclusion of the 2025 season

The regular 2025 PGA Tour season wrapped with the conclusion of the Tour Championship last week. Justin Thomas shared a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday, recapping the season.

The 32-year-old posted a series of pictures of some memorable moments from the season and penned a sweet caption. He wrote:

Ad
"Just like that… another season down! While it didn’t end how we wanted, there’s plenty to be proud of. What else is always exciting, is there’s l much to improve to try and get better!
"Put together a photo dump of some of my favorites on and off the course throughout the year. A lot of laughs, hours traveled, diapers changed(!!!), and great times. Thanks to all for the support, it’s very appreciated and doesn’t go unnoticed!" he added.
Ad

In the seventh slide of the post, Thomas shared a picture of his wife, Jillian, and daughter, Molly Grace, who he welcomed in November 2024. The snap was from the Masters 2025. He also shared a picture of himself with his wife and daughter with his RBC Heritage trophy.

This season on the PGA Tour, Thomas has won one tournament and has three runner-up finishes, including at The American Express, the Valspar Championship, and the Truist Championship.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications