Justin Thomas Ryder Cup tee times: Saturday foursomes and tee off time explored

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth earned the first points for the US team at the 2023 Ryder Cup four-ball session on Friday, September 29, after a difficult start in the morning foursome session.

However, the duo will need a better performance on Saturday, September 30, to reignite the hopes of the visitors at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

This time, the established American pair of Thomas and Spieth will compete in the morning foursomes against the winning duo of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood from Friday's foursome session. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:35 am ET.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have a track record of helping the team recover from challenging situations. In the 2018 Ryder Cup, the childhood friends finished the event with a 3-0 record as a duo.

The pair's overall matchplay record in both Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups is an impressive 7-1-0. In foursomes, they have a record of 4-1-0. US fans will be hoping that Thomas and Spieth come to the rescue once again.

While Europe hasn't changed the winning pairs of Friday foursomes, there are a few changes in the US pairs, given their one-sided thrashing on the first day. Surprisingly, they have put Max Homa and Brian Harman again into the Saturday morning session, despite them being the worst performers on day 1.

Here's the complete schedule for the Ryder Cup 2023 morning foursome session on Saturday, September 30:

Match 9: 1:35 am ET

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

Match 10: 1:50 am ET

Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka vs. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg

Match 11: 2:05 am ET

Max Homa and Brian Harman vs. Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry

Match 12: 2:20 AM ET

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

Results for the Ryder Cup 2023, day 1 explored

Here are all the results for the Ryder Cup 2023, Friday foursome and four-ball rounds:

Morning Foursome Matches:

Foursome Match 1:

Europe: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

US: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Result: Europe def. US, 4 and 3

Foursome Match 2:

Europe: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg

US: Max Homa and Brian Harman

Result: Europe def. US, 4 and 3

Foursome Match 3:

Europe: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka

US: Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

Result: Europe def. US, 2 and 1

Foursome Match 4:

Europe: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

US: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Result: Europe def. US, 2 and 1

Afternoon Four-Ball Matches:

Four-Ball Match Match 1:

US: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Europe: Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton

Result: Match Tied

Four-Ball Match 2:

US: Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Europe: Jon Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard

Result: Match Tied

Four-Ball Match 2:

US: Max Homa and Wyndham Clark

Europe: Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose

Result: Match Tied

Four-Ball Match 4:

Europe: Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick

US: Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele

Result: Europe def. US, 5 and 3