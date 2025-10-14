Justin Thomas sends special message to Korn Ferry Tour pros bound for the PGA Tour

Justin Thomas sent a special message to Korn Ferry Tour pros bound for the PGA Tour. Recently, twenty Korn Ferry Tour golfers earned their PGA Tour cards for the 2026 PGA Tour season at French Lick. The golfers' list included players like Neal Shipley, Emilio Gonzalez, Pierceson Coody, and more.Thomas congratulated the golfers who earned their PGA Tour cards with a post on X. In the same post, he mentioned that it would be a moment in his career he would never forget. “Congrats to all those @KornFerryTour members who earned their @PGATOUR cards yesterday! Such an amazing accomplishment, always will be a moment I won’t forget in my career.”Justin Thomas earned his PGA Tour card in 2015 after finishing third at the Web.com Tour Finals and fifth at the 2014 Web.com Tour regular season. His last appearance of the 2025 season was at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.How did Justin Thomas perform in his last appearance at the Ryder Cup? Justin Thomas won two out of the four Ryder Cup matches he played in. Thomas was part of the Friday foursomes, along with Bryson DeChambeau, against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, but the Americans lost the match after scoring 4 &amp; 3. On the same day, Thomas was paired with Cameron Young for the fourballs and won the game with 6 &amp; 5 against Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Højgaard.Thomas was a part of Friday fourballs along with Cameron Young and lost the match against the Europeans with 2 UP. Finally, Thomas won the Sunday singles against Tommy Fleetwood with 1 UP. After his victory in the Singles, where Americans won six out of twelve matches, Justin Thomas joined the press conference and shared his feelings. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):“I fought really hard. I didn't have my best stuff. I felt like I was very lucky that Tommy didn't either. I respect Tommy so much. He's arguably the hardest person to beat in this competition. It's very obvious that this is an extreme long shot, but it had to be done by some of us in the beginning, so I'm just so glad that Cam and I could finish like that to at least give us a window of hope.”Justin Thomas continued, “It's obvious that it was and still is an extreme long shot. It just is more that we just needed to try to get some points there in the beginning. If Cam and I halve those matches, let alone if we lose, it's over, especially with the halve to start the day from Viktor withdrawing. We just want to come out here and battle today. We'd be stupid to sit here and be like, we're going to.”On Sunday, the Europeans won the Ryder Cup against the Americans after scoring 15-13. This was the second time in a row the Europeans retained the cup. In 2023, the Europeans won the Ryder Cup with 16.5-11.5.