Justin Thomas shares his ‘amazing experience’ at the Open Championship despite disappointing finish

Justin Thomas wrapped the Open Championship week with a 3-under par score of 281 to finish in a six-way tie for 34th. Thomas made his ninth start in the Major and played for the second time at Royal Portrush. He finished at T11 in his last appearance at the venue with a similar 3-under par score.The two-time Major winner summed up his experience over the week at the Open in his latest post on Instagram. Thomas also expressed his wish to play at more links golf courses and congratulated Scottie Scheffler for his fourth Major win and the first one at the Open Championship. Thomas shared a series of pictures of himself from his time at the Dunluce Course this week.&quot;What an amazing experience as always here @theopen, I’m already itching for some more links golf. Congrats on yet another win for @scottie.scheffler, very very impressive stuff!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJustin Thomas' performance at the final Major remained consistent throughout the week. Despite getting off to a slow start with a 1-over par score in the first round, Thomas recovered well in the next two rounds with a 2-under par score on both days. He closed his final round with an even-par score to finish at T34 on the leaderboard.Justin Thomas acknowledged the 'slow' round on the first day of the OpenJustin Thomas during round one of the 153rd Open Championship - Source: GettyJustin Thomas teed off alongside Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood at the Open on Thursday, July 17. Following the conclusion of the first round, there were talks about the round going &quot;slow&quot; in multiple interviews.Thomas spoke about the seemingly slow round in the post-round press interview after the first round. When he was asked if the weather was a contributing factor, Justin Thomas said:&quot;It seemed really slow. Once we got to the back nine, it just seemed, I mean, the back nine's so tough with all the cross-winds. It's really, really hard to hit fairways. Then when you miss the fairway, it's hard to hit the green. It's a grind, so everyone's going through it.&quot;Thomas also went on to explain why it seemed slow to many:&quot;Yeah, it's a lot of people in a golf tournament, and that's going to create, I mean, a city that has a lot more population. Traffic is going to be a lot worse than it is in Pikeville, Kentucky, that's just the way it is.Then you add the elements and add everything, it's just going to be a long day.&quot;Justin Thomas continued to share his thoughts about the unpredictability of the winds at the links golf course. He also spoke about the general conditions on such golf courses and facing multiple seasons in one day in places like Northern Ireland.