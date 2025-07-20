Justin Thomas shares his ‘amazing experience’ at the Open Championship despite disappointing finish

By Anusha M
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:49 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty
Justin Thomas at The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Justin Thomas wrapped the Open Championship week with a 3-under par score of 281 to finish in a six-way tie for 34th. Thomas made his ninth start in the Major and played for the second time at Royal Portrush. He finished at T11 in his last appearance at the venue with a similar 3-under par score.

Ad

The two-time Major winner summed up his experience over the week at the Open in his latest post on Instagram. Thomas also expressed his wish to play at more links golf courses and congratulated Scottie Scheffler for his fourth Major win and the first one at the Open Championship. Thomas shared a series of pictures of himself from his time at the Dunluce Course this week.

"What an amazing experience as always here @theopen, I’m already itching for some more links golf. Congrats on yet another win for @scottie.scheffler, very very impressive stuff!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Justin Thomas' performance at the final Major remained consistent throughout the week. Despite getting off to a slow start with a 1-over par score in the first round, Thomas recovered well in the next two rounds with a 2-under par score on both days. He closed his final round with an even-par score to finish at T34 on the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas acknowledged the 'slow' round on the first day of the Open

Justin Thomas during round one of the 153rd Open Championship - Source: Getty
Justin Thomas during round one of the 153rd Open Championship - Source: Getty

Justin Thomas teed off alongside Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood at the Open on Thursday, July 17. Following the conclusion of the first round, there were talks about the round going "slow" in multiple interviews.

Ad

Thomas spoke about the seemingly slow round in the post-round press interview after the first round. When he was asked if the weather was a contributing factor, Justin Thomas said:

"It seemed really slow. Once we got to the back nine, it just seemed, I mean, the back nine's so tough with all the cross-winds. It's really, really hard to hit fairways. Then when you miss the fairway, it's hard to hit the green. It's a grind, so everyone's going through it."
Ad

Thomas also went on to explain why it seemed slow to many:

"Yeah, it's a lot of people in a golf tournament, and that's going to create, I mean, a city that has a lot more population. Traffic is going to be a lot worse than it is in Pikeville, Kentucky, that's just the way it is.
Ad
Then you add the elements and add everything, it's just going to be a long day."

Justin Thomas continued to share his thoughts about the unpredictability of the winds at the links golf course. He also spoke about the general conditions on such golf courses and facing multiple seasons in one day in places like Northern Ireland.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications