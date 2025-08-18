Justin Thomas shares excitement for the Tour Championship with a 1-word message

Justin Thomas endured a difficult week at the 2025 BMW Championship, finishing in a tie for 33rd alongside five other players. His rounds reflected an inconsistent performance across the four days at Caves Valley.Despite the underwhelming finish, Justin Thomas remains well-placed in the global standings. He currently sits at No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position strong enough to secure his place in next week’s Tour Championship. The qualification ensures Thomas will have one more chance this season to contend on one of the biggest stages, despite his recent form displaying clear areas where he needs to improve.Incidentally, a second chance was all that he needed at the moment. Despite the disappointing finish at the BMW Championship, Justin Thomas remains excited for the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. A few hours ago, he took to his official Instagram account and posted a few pictures of himself from the previous event. In the caption, he wrote:“Onward @tourchampionship” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJustin Thomas opened with a 74, where early bogeys on the first two holes set the tone for a grinding start. Although he managed a birdie on the seventh, double bogeys on the 12th and 18th left him at four-over for the day. He steadied his game in Round 2 with an even-par 70, highlighted by birdies on the eighth and 11th holes, offsetting dropped shots elsewhere.Saturday’s third round brought out Justin Thomas' best golf for the week, as he posted a two-under 68. Thomas played steadily throughout, with birdies on the second, fourth, and 15th keeping him under par and briefly moving him back into contention. However, he was unable to sustain that momentum on Sunday. A closing 74, marred by bogeys at the sixth, seventh, and 18th, saw Justin Thomas slide down the leaderboard.Justin Thomas’s hole-by-hole performance at the BMW ChampionshipHere's a look at how Justin Thomas performed at the BMW Championship:Round 1 – 74 (+4)Hole 1: 5 (bogey)Hole 2: 5 (bogey)Hole 3: 3 (par)Hole 4: 5 (par)Hole 5: 4 (par)Hole 6: 3 (par)Hole 7: 3 (birdie)Hole 8: 4 (par)Hole 9: 4 (par) — Out: 36 (+1)Hole 10: 4 (par)Hole 11: 3 (birdie)Hole 12: 6 (double bogey)Hole 13: 3 (par)Hole 14: 4 (par)Hole 15: 4 (par)Hole 16: 5 (par)Hole 17: 3 (par)Hole 18: 6 (double bogey) — In: 38 (+3), Total: 74Round 2 – 70 (E)Hole 1: 4 (par)Hole 2: 5 (bogey)Hole 3: 4 (bogey)Hole 4: 4 (birdie)Hole 5: 4 (par)Hole 6: 3 (par)Hole 7: 3 (birdie)Hole 8: 3 (birdie)Hole 9: 4 (par) — Out: 34 (-1)Hole 10: 4 (par)Hole 11: 3 (birdie)Hole 12: 5 (bogey)Hole 13: 3 (par)Hole 14: 4 (par)Hole 15: 4 (par)Hole 16: 5 (par)Hole 17: 3 (par)Hole 18: 5 (bogey) — In: 36 (+1), Total: 70Round 3 – 68 (-2)Hole 1: 4 (par)Hole 2: 3 (birdie)Hole 3: 3 (par)Hole 4: 4 (birdie)Hole 5: 4 (par)Hole 6: 3 (par)Hole 7: 4 (par)Hole 8: 4 (par)Hole 9: 4 (par) — Out: 33 (-2)Hole 10: 4 (par)Hole 11: 4 (par)Hole 12: 4 (par)Hole 13: 3 (par)Hole 14: 4 (par)Hole 15: 3 (birdie)Hole 16: 4 (par)Hole 17: 4 (par)Hole 18: 5 (bogey) — In: 35 (E), Total: 68Round 4 – 74 (+4)Hole 1: 3 (birdie)Hole 2: 5 (bogey)Hole 3: 3 (par)Hole 4: 5 (par)Hole 5: 4 (par)Hole 6: 4 (bogey)Hole 7: 5 (bogey)Hole 8: 4 (par)Hole 9: 4 (par) — Out: 37 (+2)Hole 10: 3 (birdie)Hole 11: 5 (bogey)Hole 12: 4 (par)Hole 13: 3 (par)Hole 14: 4 (par)Hole 15: 4 (par)Hole 16: 4 (par)Hole 17: 4 (par)Hole 18: 6 (double bogey) — In: 37 (+2), Total: 74