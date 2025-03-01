Justin Thomas shares heartfelt message to remember his late grandmother on her birthday

Golf star Justin Thomas posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram on Friday remembering his late grandmother, who passed away earlier this year.

Thomas has been very open about the role his relationships with his family members have played in his development into a 15-time PGA Tour winner and two-time major champion.

His father and grandfather were also PGA professionals and he was very close with his grandfather, Paul Thomas, who passed away in 2021. Later that year, Thomas revealed he got a tattoo on his arm of his late grandfather's signature.

In a post on Instagram, Thomas paid tribute to his grandmother:

"About 4 weeks ago we lost one of the best people I’ve ever been around. My grandma brought so much joy and positivity to everyone she was around. "Today would have been her birthday. While my family and I will forever miss her, I’m happy she gets to be back together again with my grandpa. I’m so happy she got to meet and spend some time with our daughter Molly back in December. Happy bday grandma, I and so many of us are lucky to have the memories with you that we did."

On the golf course, Justin Thomas has enjoyed a strong start to the season and his form is on the rise heading into a crucial stretch of golf leading up to the Majors and the Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas hopes to continue his success in 2025

Justin Thomas at the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via Getty)

Despite not having won a PGA Tour event since the 2022 PGA Championship, Thomas is currently the ninth ranked golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking. Thomas had six top 10 finishes last season, including at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in his home state of Kentucky.

Thomas' 2025 season started off hot, finishing second at the The American Express in California, tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open and tied for ninth at The Genesis Invitational.

With THE PLAYERS Championship less than two weeks away, Thomas hopes to recapture the magic he had in 2021, when he carded a final round four-under par 68 to win by one stroke over Lee Westwood. Thomas was catapulted into a position to win after his eight-under par 64 in the third round on Saturday.

Thomas took to Instagram after the win to pay tribute to his late grandfather, who had passed away only weeks before the tournament.

"Have to think grandpa was watching over me yesterday helping me every step of the way. This one is for you G PA," Justin Thomas wrote in his post.

The former number one ranked golfer in the wold will aim to put himself back in the winner's circle this season.

