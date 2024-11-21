Justin Thomas shares picture as he announces the birth of his daughter Molly

Justin Thomas officially welcomed his first child to the world on November 18. A few days later, he shared a photo and an update on his wife, Beth, and their daughter, whose name is Molly Grace Thomas.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On November 21, Thomas officially introduced the world to his first-born child, writing on Instagram:

"Our little girl is here! Molly Grace Thomas arrived to us 11/18/24, and we couldn’t be more in love. Both momma (who is a superhero!) and Molly are healthy, and doing well! A massive thank you to Jupiter Medical Center and their entire staff for such great care the last few days. They made the recovery for Jill and Molly as smooth as possible."

The golfer most recently played in Japan’s Zozo Championship, which concluded at the end of October. He said then that he knew once he got home from the tournament, his focus would be fully on his wife and their soon-coming daughter.

Thomas was also not on the initial list for the PNC Championship in December, a tournament he's played in and won a few times with his father. This indicates that he's going to take some time off from professional golf to be with his wife and newborn.

Justin Thomas reflected on recent outing

Justin Thomas reflected on his recent play (Image via Imagn)

It's been since October 27 that Justin Thomas has played a professional golf tournament. He was busy preparing for the birth of his first child, which happened on November 18.

In that outing, which may be his final one for 2024, he finished tied for second. He's experiencing a win drought and came so close to ending it, but fell one stroke short of Nico Echavarria's winning score.

He said at the time via Golf.com that he had mixed feelings about what ultimately amounted to another loss:

“Yeah, it’s a mixture of obviously bummed and disappointed, but I played so well. I played plenty well enough to win the tournament. Hit so many good putts today that just didn’t go in, that’s the difference. I needed some of those ones that burned the edge to fall.”

As for his future, whenever that officially restarts after Molly's birth, he said he's been putting in work and getting better at the right things:

“The stuff I’ve been working on, everything I’ve been doing is obviously the right stuff and I’m still going the right direction. Just got to keep trying to put myself in contention and right there as often as I can.”

Justin Thomas also said he's hoping that the law of averages kicks in eventually. He's put in the work and he has the talent, he just needs the results to follow suit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback