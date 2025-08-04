Justin Thomas sticks strictly to ‘Memphis rap’ for the FedEx Cup week

Justin Thomas is tuning into the Memphis vibe ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 16-time PGA Tour winner shared a screenshot of his Spotify playlist titled "Memphis Rap Mix" on Instagram, revealing his music choice for the week.

Thomas is set to compete in his 18th PGA Tour event of the season when the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The event is scheduled from August 7 to 10.

"Strictly Memphis rap this week for @fedexchamp," he wrote on his story.

The playlist includes several popular tracks from Memphis artists such as “Shorty Wanna Ride” by Young Buck, “Me Vs Me” by Moneybagg Yo, “Russian Cream” by Key Glock and “100 Shots” by Young Dolph. He was also seen listening to “Major” by Young Dolph featuring Key Glock at the time of posting.

Screenshot of Justin Thomas' Instagram story as he shares his Memphis rap playlist ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship (via @justinthomas34)

Heading into the week, Thomas sits fifth in the FedEx Cup standings and fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He last teed it up at The Open Championship, where he finished T34 at 3-under. Notably, he did not play at last week’s Wyndham Championship, joining other top players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in skipping the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Thomas started the year with a T26 at The Sentry, followed by a runner-up finish at The American Express. He also came second at the Valspar Championship and recorded a playoff win at the RBC Heritage. Other notable results include a T6 at the WM Phoenix Open, T9 at both the Genesis Invitational and Travelers Championship and a T2 finish at the Truist Championship.

However, he also missed the cut at two Majors, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. He had some mid-field results such as T48 at Pebble Beach, T36 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters, and T33 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

How did Justin Thomas perform in 2025 so far statistically?

Justin Thomas has put together a strong overall season in 2025, ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Total (1.342) and 20th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (0.854). His iron play has been a key strength, sitting 18th in Approach to Green (0.563), while his putting has been among the best on Tour, ranking first in Putting Average (1.679) and third in Overall Putting Average (1.555). He also leads the Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage at 37.37% and is second in both Birdie Average (4.50) and Par Breakers (25.69%).

Off the tee, Justin Thomas ranks 88th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.074) with an average driving distance of 304.5 yards, and 161st in driving accuracy at 53.70%. His longest drive this season has been 405 yards. He holds the eighth-best Total Putting ranking (98.4) and has made eight eagles along with 288 birdies so far. Thomas’ lowest round of the year is a 61, and he ranks sixth on the money list with $9,502,662 in earnings.

