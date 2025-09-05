Justin Thomas suffers adorable dad injury during his off-season rest day

Justin Thomas opened up about an adorable injury he suffered while playing with his daughter, Molly Grace. After the completion of the regular PGA Tour season at the Tour Championship last month, the American golfer is enjoying downtime with his family ahead of the upcoming tournament.On Thursday, Thomas shared a hilarious video on his Instagram account featuring his daughter, who was born in November 2024. The video featured a voiceover from Thomas' wife, Jillian. She said in the clip that Thomas and Molly were playing with a toy that had a suction tube, and he injured his head.&quot;Toy and Molly one. Justin, big fat zero,&quot; Thomas said, hilariously.Sharing the video, the former PGA Championship winner wrote in the caption:&quot;Happy Thursday everybody. Did y’all have a good Wednesday? I sure did…. #DadLife&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with the video, Thomas also shared an adorable photo with his daughter, giving a closer look at the mark on his head after the injury.Several professional golfers hilariously reacted in the comments section. LPGA Tour pro Jessica Korda commented with three laughing emojis, while Justin Rose reacted with one. PGA Tour pro Collin Morikawa wrote:&quot;Cupping on the head, need to give this a try&quot;Golfers' reaction to Justin Thomas' post/@justinthomas34Justin Thomas is preparing for next week's Procore Championship ahead of the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, before that, he made the most of his time with his family.Justin Thomas shares his excitement for the Ryder CupJustin Thomas settled in seventh place in the automatic qualifying for the Ryder Cup, but he ultimately became part of the U.S. team when captain Keegan Bradley picked him for the biennial tournament. Before the prestigious tournament in New York, the U.S. team will have its practice at the Procore Championship next week.On Wednesday, Thomas shared a post on his Instagram account along with a caption in which he reflected on his excitement for the event. He wrote:&quot;Some much needed time off after Tour Champ and back into it getting ready for @procorechampionship and @therydercup. Any time I take a week or more off, I always start back up with fundamentals and video to check positions and things not getting too far off. Short game just trying to get feels and contact/spin dialed in as quick as possible hitting different shots. Lot of text exchanging with @killengolf to slowly work our way back into it!&quot;This season on the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas has won the RBC Heritage while also having a few runner-up finishes. He has been in good form, and it will be interesting to see if the U.S. team can win the Ryder Cup on its home soil.Some of Thomas' notable finishes from this season include second at the American Express, second at the Valspar Championship, T2 at the Truist Championship, and T9 at the Travelers Championship.