Professional golfer Justin Thomas jokingly shared a funny video that took a swipe at Trent Ryan for his horrible shot at the Creator Classic. Ryan, also known as Barstool Trent, had a tough time after he slipped at par-three 17th and eventually finished at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The Creator Classic took place at the TPC Sawgrass as golf influencers took turns on the green course entertaining the golf world. Ahead of the Players Championship, the top 10 golf content creators played against each other over the back nine at TPC Sawgrass for the Creator Classic.

Thomas posted on his Instagram story, captioning:

"@barstoolrent thank you. Thank you oh so much for making my day"

Still image from Justin Thomas' Instagram story

The aim of the Creator Classic is to close the gap between traditional golf and online audiences. The idea is also to make the sport reach a wider demographic while bridging the gap between the professionals and the entertainment.

Grant Horvat wins Creator Classic after thrilling Playoff finish

Grant Horvat won the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass with an impressive performance, where 10 of golf’s biggest content creators went head-to-head on the eve of The Players.

The YouTube content creator posted a one-over 33 after eight holes, finishing level with George Bryan IV of Bryan Bros Golf, with Chris Solomon of No Laying Up securing third place with a stroke behind. He later holed a 15-foot birdie at par-three 17th hole in the playoffs against the top three leaders to secure the overall victory.

Horvat's golf YouTube account has grown over the years, and as of March 2025, the channel has over a million subscribers and over 151 million views. Beyond the golf content, he makes most of his money from brand endorsements. Over this period, he has worked with TaylorMade Golf and Takomo Golf.

Speaking to the media after the game, Horvat said that he was nervous at the start but expressed happiness after overcoming that to claim victory.

"At the beginning of the day, that was the most nervous I've ever been, and I think today I kind of proved something to myself, that I can handle the nerves. In the past, I've got so tight and kind of guided it, and today I was actually swinging pretty free. It was awesome." Horvat said after his win.

Roger Steele came in fourth place, three over ahead of Nick "Fat Perez" Stubbe. The maiden edition of the Creator Classic was held at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club in advance of last year's Tour Championship, won by Luke Kwon.

The series is set to continue with two events expected to take place later this year. The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket is on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, ahead of the Truist Championship, and the Creator Classic at East Lake is set for Wednesday, August 20, 2025, ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship.

