Justin Thomas tee time: When will the American golfer play on Friday at The American Express?

Justin Thomas is presently in California for his latest participation at The American Express. The American Professional golfer currently holds the T16 position on the leaderboard, alongside nine other golfers.

Following an impressive 7-under-par score on the first day of the event, Justin Thomas is expected to play his second round alongside Rickie Fowler at 12:58 p.m. ET at the PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course.

On Thursday (January 18), the 30-year-old golfer earned back-to-back birdies from hole 4th to hole 9th before again earning birdies on holes 12th and 13th. This made Justin Thomas stand in the T15 place, just three strokes behind the current leaders Zach Johnson and Alex Noren.

The second round of the event is going to unfold on January 19 on three golf courses, including the La Quinta Country Club, Pete Dye’s PGA West Stadium Course and PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Fans can catch the TV coverage of the event at Golf Channel and Peacock between 4-7 p.m. Additionally, they can also tune in to Sirius XM from 1-7 p.m. ET to listen to the event.

A sneak peek into tee times of players including Justin Thomas at The American Express' PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament golf course

The second round of The American Express at the PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament golf course is set to commence at 11:30 a.m. ET, with Bill Haas and Chesson Hadley initiating the round from Tee No. 1. Meanwhile, Ben Griffin and Davis Thompson will tee off from Tee No. 10.

Here is the final pairing list of players at The American Express for the PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course:

Tee No. 1 (All times are in E.T.)

Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley: 11:30 a.m.

Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes: 11:41 a.m.

Parker Coody, John Pak: 11:52 a.m.

Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy: 12:03 p.m.

Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor: 12:14 p.m

Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim: 12:25 p.m.

Brandon Wu, Will Gordon: 12:36 p.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren: 12:47 p.m.

Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee: 12:58 p.m.

Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork: 1:09 p.m.

Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman: 1:20 p.m

Shane Lowry, Jason Day: 1:31 p.m.

Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman: 1:42 p.m.

Tee No. 10 (All times are in E.T.)

Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson: 11:30 a.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay: 11:41 a.m.

Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune: 11:52 a.m.

Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh: 12:03 p.m.

Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker: 12:14 p.m.

Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark: 12:25 p.m.

Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre: 12:36 p.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria: 12:47 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas: 12:58 p.m.

Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman: 1:09 p.m.

Adam Long, Ryan Palmer: 1:20 p.m

Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau: 1:31 p.m.

Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart: 1:42 p.m.