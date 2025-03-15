Justin Thomas ties TPC Sawgrass all-time course record at The Players 2025 Round 2

Justin Thomas brought his A-game into play during the second round of this week's The Players Championship. On Friday, March 12, the two-time Major winner was remarkable as he played a round of 10-under 62 and tied the all-time course record at TPC Sawgrass.

This stellar performance came after his lackluster start to the tournament on Thursday, March 13. He played a 6-over 78 in the first round and then an impressive 10-under 62 on the second day, positioning him in a good place on the leaderboard with the completion of the first 36-hole game.

It was a record-breaking day for Justin Thomas on Friday, and NUCLR Golf shared about it on its X account, along with a caption that read:

"#COURSE RECORD — Justin Thomas has tied the all-time course record at TPC Sawgrass, TORCHING the Stadium Course with a round of -10 par, 62. Congrats, Justin! @JTLegion_"

Justin Thomas has had some decent outings in the 2025 PGA Tour season, which is only getting better as the season progresses. He has not won on the Tour since his last victory at the PGA Championship in 2022, so maybe this year, the Jupiter resident could finally break his almost three-year-long winless streak. However, there are still two rounds to go at The Players 2025, and fans have their eyes set on what more Thomas has in store this week.

Justin Thomas talks about his mindset in improving from 78 to 62 at The Players

After a mediocre start in the opening round, it was tough to bounce back with such a big margin for Justin Thomas. He improved 16 strokes in the second round compared to his opening round and leaped 105 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for 29th place.

In the post-round press conference on Friday, March 14, Thomas reflected on his mindset in improving his game from 78 in the first round to 62 in the second. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was just staying present, just focus on what I'm doing, not focusing on what could be, where the ball could go, anything. Just step up on 1 tee and I'm trying to hit the fairway. How am I going to hit the fairway and just execute that. Just do it. So on and so forth.

"In my opinion, it's one of the hardest things to do. I think it's arguably Scottie's best attribute is how well he's able to stay present and stay in the moment. It's just as much of a skill as it is being able to hit a wedge a certain distance or control your distance," he added.

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee has been remarkable with his game at The Players 2025. After two rounds of 67 and 66, he is tied for the lead with American golfer Akshay Bhatia.

Rory McIlroy is also having a brilliant week and is tied for fourth after two rounds at 9-under, just two strokes behind the tournament leaders while heading into the final two rounds.

