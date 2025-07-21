Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood to have a mysterious 'non-golfing' outing a day after The Open

Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood played in the same group in all four rounds of The Open Championship 2025. They had a decent outing. After completing the major, the English golfer shared his experience on social media.Fleetwood posted a few pictures of his outing on X and, in the caption, congratulated Scottie Scheffler on his victory, saying that he will see Justin Thomas &quot;tomorrow.&quot; He wrote:&quot;It’s no secret that I love The Open, the best tournament of the year!! Well done R&amp;A @theopen for a great week in Portrush. Congratulations to Scottie, you continue to have us all admire in awe. Thank you for all the support out there, it was special as always and I really appreciate it! @JustinThomas34 see you tomorrow 😂😂&quot;Thomas replied to Fleetwood's tweet with a hilarious message, talking about their &quot;not golfing&quot; outing. He wrote:&quot;Four days in a row @TheOpen just wasn’t enough… what do I do tomorrow??? I’ll be so confused not golfing with @TommyFleetwood1!&quot;Meanwhile, on the greens, Thomas kick-started his campaign at the Open Championship with an opening round of 72. He then carded two back-to-back rounds of 69, followed by 71 in the finale to settle in a tie for 34th place.Fleetwood, on the other hand, started with an opening round of 73 and then carded the next three rounds of 68, 69, and 67 to settle in T16.Justin Thomas shares his &quot;amazing experience&quot; at The Open Championship 2025Justin Thomas has shared a post on his Instagram account about his The Open Championship campaign. He posted a few pictures and penned down a sweet caption, congratulating Scottie Scheffler on his win. He wrote:&quot;What an amazing experience as always here @theopen, I’m already itching for some more links golf. Congrats on yet another win for @scottie.scheffler, very very impressive stuff!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJustin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood played the first two rounds of the Open Championship in a group with Rory McIlroy. After the second round on Friday, the two-time major winner shared a post on his Instagram account. He wrote:&quot;What an atmosphere alongside @rorymcilroy @officialtommyfleetwood the first two days, some incredible support and crowds out there. I look forward to trying to make some noise of my own this weekend @theopen!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, earlier this season, Justin Thomas started the campaign at the Sentry with a T26 finish and then settled in solo second at The American Express. He won the RBC Heritage and was the runner-up at the Truist Championship and Valspar Championship.At the majors, Thomas finished in T36 at the Masters, but then missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the US Open.