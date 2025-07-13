Justin Thomas and Tony Finau share excitement for the launch of Happy Gilmore in 2 weeks

Justin Thomas and Tony Finau shared their excitement for the release of Happy Gilmore 2. Almost thirty years after the release of the first installment of the sports comedy movie, Adam Sandler will be back with a sequel, which is set to be released on July 25.

Ad

The plot of the second part of the movie revolves around a retired golfer, Happy Gilmore, who returns to play the sport three decades after his win at the Tour Championship. It also stars professional golfers in special appearances.

Adam Sandler shared a teaser of the movie on his Instagram account with a three-word caption. He wrote:

"Two weeks out"

Ad

Trending

Justin Thomas reacted to the post in the comments section.

"Yeahhhhh buddy," he wrote.

Justin Thomas shared excitement for the launch of Happy Gilmore in 2 weeks/@adamsandler

Meanwhile, Tony Finau reshared the post on his Instagram story with a two-word caption:

Ad

"2 more weeks"

Tony Finau shares excitement for the launch of Happy Gilmore in 2 weeks/@tonyfinaugolf

Justin Thomas and Tony Finau also feature in the film along with some other professional golfers, including Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Nelly Korda, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy.

Ad

Lee Trevino, who appeared in the first installment, will return in the sequel as well, along with other golfers such as Nancy Lopez, Jordan Spieth, Jack Nicklaus, and Will Zalatoris. The former professional golfer turned golf content creator Paige Spiranac will also make a cameo in the movie.

The sports comedy also features big names from other sports, such as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, wrestlers Nikki Garcia and Becky Lynch, and the American rapper Eminem.

Ad

Justin Thomas gears up for the final round at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025

Tony Finau is enjoying a break from the PGA Tour while Justin Thomas is playing this week at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The two-time major winner made the cut after two rounds and also had a good outing in the third round of the event on Saturday, July 12.

Ad

On Friday, Thomas shared a post on his Instagram account, sharing his excitement to play in the final two rounds of the tournament. He wrote:

"Got ourselves two more rounds here at the @genesis_scottish_open. Time to make a move tomorrow!"

Ad

Thomas played the opening round of 69 and then carded the second round of 70, followed by the third of 71 to settle in a tie for 61st position. He is gearing up to play in the final round of the tournament, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 13.

Meanwhile, earlier this season, Justin Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage and was the runner-up at The American Express, Valspar Championship, and Trust Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More